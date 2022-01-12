Bundle your utilities with Dodo and score three months free internet

Is bingeing Netflix and doom scrolling a favourite pastime in your household? Then this bundled deal is an offer you may want to get your hands on.

Dodo (yes, that flying purple bird) is giving away three months of free internet to all new customers who switch their electricity and internet.

The bundled utilities provider is offering a two-part deal, which includes one month of free internet for signing up to a Dodo NBN plan, plus an additional two months free if they switch their electricity account over.

And to keep the savings rolling, once the three months is up, Dodo will continue to award those who have bundled their NBN and power by shaving up to $10 a month off their internet bill, as part of the provider’s ‘chip-in discount’.

This promotion runs until 31 March 2022 to residents in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Customers who only sign up to natural gas with Dodo will not be eligible for this offer.

For the full terms and conditions, it’s best to head to Dodo’s website.

Dodo Electricity Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

How to score three months free internet with Dodo

In order to qualify for three months of free internet, bill-payers will need to do the following:

Sign up to a Dodo NBN offer.

Switch their electricity account over to Dodo.

By signing up to an internet plan, residents will score a month of free NBN. An additional two months is earnt from choosing an electricity offer. Unfortunately, gas plans are not eligible for this promotion.

Customers will need to remain with Dodo for their internet and electricity for the full duration of the three months in order to receive this offer. If the electricity account is cancelled during this time, the additional two months free NBN will be forfeited.

Those who wish to sign up to an internet plan only will still be eligible for one month free. Bill-payers won’t need to switch over both accounts in the same transaction, so long as they switch their electricity over before the promotional period ends, they will still receive an additional two months free.

This offer is available across all internet and electricity plans from the provider; however, customers must be new to the provider. Existing or past customers of Dodo will not be able to benefit from this promotion.

What does Dodo offer customers who bundle their utilities?

Dodo claims to offer ‘everything in one place’ when it come to its bundled utilities packages. Through My Dodo – the retailer’s online platform – customers have access to all their billing and account information in one convenient location.

Plus, with its ‘chip-in’ discount, customers with an active internet and energy (gas and/or electricity) account can score up to $10 a month ($5 per fuel type) off their NBN bill.

Dodo offers a selection of internet plans to residential customers, with no lock-in contracts and BYO modem options available.

To see Dodo’s NBN deals, check out the table below.

Dodo NBN Plans

