Energy Locals dishes out $89 power discount to NSW households

New South Wales households can now cash in on a power bill discount worth almost $90 thanks to Aussie-owned electricity provider Energy Locals.

Until the end of June, new customers who sign up to Energy Locals’ Online Member plan in NSW could be eligible for a monthly discount worth $14.99, for the first six months of their offer. This is equal to about $89 in total savings and essentially covers the membership fees included on the Online Member plan.

Energy Locals founder Adrian Merrick said the company hoped the credit would encourage NSW households to consider more sustainable energy options.

“We know times are tough for many New South Wales households with the rising cost of living, so we’ve been working hard to find ways to reduce the stress from energy bills while still supporting the transition to energy that’s better for the planet,” he said.

“By passing on energy prices as we buy them, and not charging the cost of retail overheads for six months, we believe we’re doing what’s right to give NSW customers a fair deal.”

Online Member is a variable rate plan that offers customers access to fixed wholesale electricity rates in exchange for a small membership fee. It comes with carbon neutral energy included as standard and GreenPower options for interested customers.

This offer is valid until June 30, 2023. South Australian energy customers are also currently eligible for a similar discount from Energy Locals.

For more information and the terms and conditions of the NSW or SA offer, it is best to visit Energy Locals’ website.

Energy Locals Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

TAS Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is the cheapest published deal from Energy Locals currently on our database for Tasmania. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on a household with an annual electricity usage of 9,475kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff at a selected postcode in Tasmania, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Is Energy Locals’ credit a good deal for NSW households?

NSW households who have been on the hunt for a new, greener energy provider may find some value in making the switch to Energy Locals with this offer. Not only does the retailer offer more sustainable energy options in the form of carbon offsets and GreenPower options, but it also continues to strive in the solar battery and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) space. Energy Locals was also one of few retailers recognised by Canstar Blue in 2022 for a Green Excellence Award.

One thing to be mindful of when considering this offer is its discount. While excellent in the short-term, it should be noted that this will expire after the first six months, which means customers will likely see an increase to their costs from this point on.

The Online Member plan is also a variable rate offer, which means plan pricing could be subject to change at any time. However, Energy Locals is required to give customers at least five business days’ notice before implementing any price changes.

How does Energy Locals compete on price against providers in other states?

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: LookerStudio/Shutterstock.com