Energy Locals shaves $89 off its clean energy deal in SA

Greener provider, Energy Locals is slinging nearly $90 in savings to new customers in South Australia as it welcomes its online clean energy deal back to market.

The provider is awarding a $14.99 monthly discount for the first six months to eligible new customers who sign up to its re-introduced Online Member plan in SA.

Online Member, which has been unavailable to new customers in the state for the last few months, comes with access to fixed wholesale electricity rates in exchange for a small monthly membership fee. The plan also offers 100% carbon neutral energy at no additional cost.

Energy Locals Founder, Adrian Merrick said his company hoped the credit would encourage households in SA to take up a more sustainable energy option.

“We know times are tough for many South Australians with the rising cost of living, so we’ve been working hard to find ways to reduce the stress from energy bills and while still supporting the transition to clean energy,” he said.

“By passing on energy prices as we buy them, and not earning any money from these customers for six months, we believe we’re doing what’s right to give South Australians a fair deal.”

The monthly credit will essentially cover the cost of customers’ membership fees for six months, which currently sits at $14.99 per month.

Online Member has become one of the cheapest electricity offers available to households in SA as a result of the change. This is accurate as at the time of publication.

This offer is valid until June 30, 2023. For more information and the terms and conditions of this offer, it is best to visit Energy Locals’ website.

Energy Locals Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

TAS Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Energy Locals plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is the cheapest published deal from Energy Locals currently on our database for Tasmania. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on a household with an annual electricity usage of 9,475kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff at a selected postcode in Tasmania, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What makes Energy Locals different?

Energy Locals strays from the pack when it comes to supplying electricity in Australia. Claiming not to profit off customers’ energy usage, the retailer instead uses a membership approach wherein households pay a small monthly fee.

It also has a heavy green focus when it comes to energy products, offering both carbon neutral energy and GreenPower options to customers who sign up to its plans. Plus, for those with an eligible solar battery, the retailer also offers a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) network for additional savings.

In terms of accolades, Energy Locals was recognised in 2022 for its Green Excellence by Canstar Blue and has been a previous winner of our Outstanding Value award in Tasmania. The retailer currently services households in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, SA, the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania for electricity only.

Is Energy Locals worth the switch? Compare its prices to other retailers below

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Oleksii Didok/Shutterstock.com