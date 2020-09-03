Savings alert: Up to $185 wiped off energy plan in NSW

Advertisement

Community-owned power company Enova Energy has dropped its prices in New South Wales, with a large boost in savings off the reference price.

Enova’s Community Plus plan is now 15% off the default tariff in Sydney on the Ausgrid network, with an additional discount to be claimed for customers who pay their bills on time.

For Sydneysiders on the Ausgrid network, Community Plus just became almost $100 cheaper per year, while those in other areas of NSW will see prices reduced by $120 a year on the Endeavour network, or $185 a year on the Essential network.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said competition is heating up in New South Wales as new energy retailers battle over who has the cheaper prices.

“There’s a string of new players in market right now who are making a lot of noise by chopping prices to out-manoeuvre one another, which is only a good thing for customers in NSW,” said Mr Downes. “We know that many households are struggling right now, so it’s perfect timing for Enova Energy to make its plans more affordable.”

With Aussies clamping down on budgets, now’s the time to consider energy providers outside of the ‘big three’, Mr Downes added.

“While AGL, Origin and EnergyAustralia still share the most customers in NSW, it’s challenger brands like Enova who are giving customers more of a selection when it comes to choosing their next power company. In terms of price, Enova Energy is right up there with the big three, so bill-payers can rest assured they’re getting a good deal, although even cheaper prices are still possible.

Community Plus is a variable rate plan with no exit fees, and has a 3% pay on time discount off electricity usage charges. It has an ongoing benefit period and offers monthly billing.

Wait, who is Enova Energy?

Enova Energy is a social enterprise, meaning the company is owned by local shareholders who claim to reinvest half of its profits back into the community through various schemes. Launched in 2016, Enova Energy currently sells electricity to homes and businesses in New South Wales, with plans to expand into Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia in the near future.

With a focus on cleaner power, Enova Energy could be a suitable option for customers looking to connect with a greener energy company. In fact, Enova was deemed the third greenest electricity provider in the 2018 Green Power Guide.

