GloBird Energy awarded for outstanding value in NSW, VIC and SA

GloBird Energy has soared to new heights taking out Canstar Blue’s 2021 Outstanding Value awards in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

In addition to Canstar Blue’s annual customer satisfaction ratings, these awards are designed to showcase which electricity providers hold the best overall value not only in price, but also customer incentives and features.

It’s a milestone the retailer takes pride in winning said Executive Manager of GloBird Energy, John McCluskey.

“We are both thrilled and humbled, he said. “We’ve worked very hard to deliver savings for our customers, so it’s nice to have that recognised.”

The Melbourne-based provider also performed well in south east Queensland; however, it was independent provider ReAmped Energy that outclassed the competition for outstanding value in the Sunshine State.

Now’s the time for customers to shop around if they’re unhappy with their existing provider, and GloBird Energy may have built a solid case in terms of its overall value on offer said Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“We all know energy is a major grudge purchase for most Australians, so it’s good to see some providers going beyond just fair prices, and GloBird has led the way in many states with its compelling offers,” he said.

“As far as competition goes, GloBird Energy has proven to consistently offer great value through its deals with low rates and conditional discounts, as well as top-notch local customer service,” he said.

“There is often a perception that switching to a smaller provider like GloBird comes with a risk, however all electricity comes from the same poles and wires, so customers can be reassured that they’re still getting the same power – but perhaps at a cheaper price and with better perks.”

To help determine the winners, the Canstar Blue Outstanding Value awards use a complex rating methodology exclusive to Canstar Blue, which compare each provider’s performance across single rate and controlled load tariffs offered to new customers over a six-month historical consideration period, including each distribution network within every state and territory. Further details on the Outstanding Value award methodology can be found here.

GloBird Energy Plans

Building a reputation as a provider that offers low variable rates as well as direct debit discounts, GloBird Energy has proved to be a competitively-priced alternative to other brands in market. Check out GloBird’s prices by clicking on your state below, but use our comparison tool for a specific range of quotes in your area.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for VIC. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for SA. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

About GloBird Energy

GloBird Energy is an Australian-owned company selling electricity and gas in NSW, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia. It’s best known for its competitive prices and conditional discounts as well as being a solid alternative to the bigger providers. The energy retailer launched in 2014 with its headquarters located in Melbourne.

The provider offers a variety of power plans that usually gives customers two or three options to choose from, depending on location. All of GloBird Energy’s products come with variable rates, no exit fees or lock-in contracts, which is great for bill-payers looking to try a new provider without having to commit to it for a year or two.

