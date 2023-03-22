GloBird Energy slashes $220 off power bills for Victorians

Aussie-owned retailer GloBird Energy is dishing out mega sign-up credits for Victorian households looking to switch electricity providers.

The retailer is currently offering a whopping $220 online sign-up credit on its SureSave plan for new customers in the state.

The credit will be awarded as a single payment to customers on their sixth month after joining GloBird Energy.

SureSave is currently the retailer’s only single-rate market offer available to new customers in Victoria and comes with variable rates on a no lock-in contract. Households on this offer are also eligible for a 1% discount off their bill when they pay on time.

A solar feed-in tariff (FiT) of 5.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) is also available on this offer.

For the full terms and conditions of the $220 sign-up credit it is best to visit the GloBird Energy website.

GloBird Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for VIC. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database for SA. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Is GloBird Energy’s $220 credit a good deal?

While on paper GloBird Energy’s $220 credit may look like an attractive deal, it’s important to consider all features of a plan before making a final purchase decision. This includes details such as usage charges, daily supply rates and any conditional discounts or fees that may be hidden in the fine print.

In the case of GloBird Energy’s SureSave plan in Victoria, as highlighted in the prices above, without the hefty sign-up credit or conditional discount, this plan offers pricing equal to the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) – the capped price for power in the state. This means that households will likely be paying higher than average usage and supply rates on this offer than those that may be available on a non-discounted plan from a different provider.

For some customers, a short-term credit such as this may be more beneficial to them, in which case, GloBird Energy’s offer could have some value. But for those looking for long-term savings and cheaper rates, this may be something to consider before signing up to the GloBird Energy offer, particularly considering this credit doesn’t kick in for six months and is only a one-off payment.

What are some other retailers with cheap electricity prices at the moment?

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com