Watt an idea: GloBird launches plan with awesome family benefits

In partnership with one of Australia’s leading coupon and discount clubs, GloBird Energy has launched a new plan that’s set to bring in buckets of savings for Victorian families.

The IdeaSave plan claims to combine low electricity prices with a yearly membership to ‘Small Ideas’ – an online discount service – aimed at providing families exclusive benefits and deals to a variety of attractions across Australia.

Executive Manager of GloBird Energy, John McCluskey, said this collaboration shows customers its dedication towards affordable prices, rewarding deals and supporting Australian small businesses.

“We love to collaborate with like-minded Aussie businesses, and we’re particularly proud to work with Small Ideas,” he said. “Like us, they are a local family-oriented company that help families save money. They provide discounts on some of Melbourne’s biggest attractions like Melbourne Aquarium, Luna Park and Melbourne Museum. They also have deals for family friendly restaurants like Pancake Parlour and Burgertory. And now we are pleased to offer their members an excellent energy deal too.”

Customers on the IdeaSave plan will currently receive electricity prices between 21 and 25 per cent less than the Victorian Default Offer, depending on the distribution zone, and provided that bills are paid by direct debit. The deal also comes with a membership to Small Ideas, which costs $38.45 a year.

However, GloBird will pay a yearly loyalty credit of $33, to counteract the membership fee. As a result, customers on the IdeaSave plan effectively will receive their membership to Small Ideas for a small annual fee of $5.45, instead of $38.45.

Deals similar to IdeaSave can be an added bonus when choosing an electricity plan, but customers should still consider the overall value of a product before signing up, explained Canstar Blue Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“GloBird’s latest offering is clearly targeting families, which is great so long as customers take advantage of the discounts and savings included in the membership,” he said.

“Victorians should always check the rates of a plan first, then consider other value-add incentives, like access to discounts and rewards, which may sweeten the deal. At the end of the day, some families will benefit from a rewards program like GloBird’s offer, while others may just want the cheapest prices without any additional perks.”

GloBird Energy is known to change its products and prices more frequently than other providers, so it’s worth reading the fine print before making a purchase decision. Keep in mind that retailers must notify customers of any price changes, and there is usually a 10-day cooling off period should people decide this plan is not for them.

Small Ideas Membership Benefits

Being a member of Small Ideas offers families discounts to a wide range of activities, including some of the country’s top attractions and venues. At the time of publication, a digital membership will unlock savings across a number of local attractions. Some notable benefits in Melbourne and surrounds include:

Luna Park (25% discount)

Melbourne Museum (25% discount)

Dinosaur World (15% discount)

Burgertory (20% discount)

AquaPulse (50% discount)

Arthurs Seat Eagle (20% discount)

Discounts off a range of interstate travel destinations like Dreamworld and White Water World

For an extensive list of participating venues, visit the Small Ideas website.

I’m already a member of Small Ideas, can I still sign up?

According to GloBird Energy, if you’re already a member of Small Ideas you can purchase this plan, however, you must pay the yearly membership fee. This means that your new Small Ideas membership can be gifted to your friends or family instead as it already comes attached to the IdeaSave plan.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, please visit GloBird Energy’s website.

What if I want to cancel my membership?

GloBird’s website states you can cancel your Small Ideas membership at any time. However, if you decide to cancel your membership you won’t receive the electricity rates offered on the IdeaSave plan. Customers who would like to switch plans can be easily switched by contacting GloBird.

Again, it’s best to visit the website for more information.

