Proving that bigger isn’t always better, lesser-known energy retailer Mojo Power has entered the race to become one of the cheapest providers in New South Wales and Queensland.

Mojo Power has just released two new plans in these states with rather unusual names, the ‘All Day Breakfast’ deal and ‘Single Minded’ plan.

Marketed to customers with smart meters, the All Day Breakfast plan is delivering an incredible 23% off the Reference Price for Sydney and surrounding residents (Ausgrid network), making it the cheapest offer in that region, according to our database at the time of writing.

In south-east Queensland, this plan sits at 18% less than the Reference Price on the Energex network, meaning it’s the second cheapest offer, tied with deals from other small retailers LPE and OVO Energy.

The name ‘All Day Breakfast’ was inspired by the fact that this plan encourages customers to have a smart meter, which allows them to monitor their power at any time of the day as they pay the same rates day or night, much like they can eat breakfast at any time of day. The ‘Single Minded’ plan is for customers not interested in having a smart meter.

Mojo joins a slew of power companies battling it out to be the cheapest of the pack, with energy competition particularly rife in NSW and QLD.

More lesser-known providers, such as Simply Energy and ReAmped, have slashed their prices in these last few months, contrasted against little to no movement from Australia’s big three.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, has applauded retailers like Mojo Power for offering cheaper power plans at a time when consumers may need it most.

“It’s really great to see the little guys stepping it up and doing their part in a climate that has seen many Australians lose their income,” he said.

“Mojo is a great example of a provider that has adapted to its surroundings, understanding that people are going to look to cut costs wherever they can in desperate times.”

Read more about Mojo Power’s new offers here.

