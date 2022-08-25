Nectr relaunches its cheap, fixed-rate plan that’s 100% carbon neutral

Nectr has relaunched its cheap, fixed rate, carbon neutral plan to new customers in south-east Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

After a short time of putting on hold accepting new customers, following rising wholesale prices, the renewables-focused energy retailer has swarmed back into market with its award-winning 100% Clean offer for customers on the east coast of Australia.

The 100% Clean offer, which recently won a Canstar Blue Green Excellence Award, comes with fixed usage and supply rates and guarantees 100 per cent carbon neutral energy. This means all of the emissions associated with a customers’ electricity usage is offset by Nectr at no cost.

Karren Challoner-Miles, Nectr’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the company had worked hard to bring back its competitive rates as well as protect its existing customers against price rises.

“Over the past few months, the Nectr team has been focused on renewing existing customers, protecting them against price rises and accepting new customers across our solar and solar plus battery bundles,” she said.

“That said, we have also just launched a refreshed set of electricity plans to residential customers, and we’ve worked closely with the industry and market to ensure we can deliver very competitive rates. Based on this, we feel that the time is now right to offer the new plans to customers in New South Wales, ACT and Qld.”

Nectr is offering discounts of up to 10 per cent less than the reference price, depending on location. And at the time of publication 100% Clean is the cheapest single-rate electricity plan available to customers in south-east Queensland, according to Canstar Blue’s database. It’s also among the cheapest plans across all areas of NSW.

Bill-payers can also earn a $50 credit on the 100% Clean plan by signing up through a refer-a-friend link shared from an exisiting customer. This credit will appear on new customers’ second bill.

For those looking to further bolster their green energy credentials, Nectr has also re-introduced its Greenpower plan for new customers in NSW, SEQ and the ACT. This plan comes with 100 per cent GreenPower included in the usage rates, which means Nectr will purchase 100 per cent renewable energy matched to the amount of electricity used by the customer.

Full details about the 100% Clean and Greenpower plans from Nectr can be found on the Nectr website.

Is Nectr worth the switch?

Nectr has a heavy focus on greener and cleaner energy practices that don’t compromise on price. Its guaranteed 100 per cent carbon neutral or GreenPower plans could be a huge drawcard for eco-conscious Aussies and with rates that are locked in for 12 months, Nectr’s plans could provide a level of certainty for those who may be worried about rising electricity rates. Nectr also offers a monthly billing cycle, rather than quarterly, which could be attractive to households that stick to a monthly budget.

Nectr recently moved into the solar panel, solar battery and solar and battery bundle space too. Nectr currently offers installation packages with options to suit small, medium and larger households. The retailer includes a fixed rate, carbon neutral energy plan as part of its solar bundles.

Nectr has been operating in the Australian energy market since 2019. The retailer sells power to households in New South Wales, south-east Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory and is backed by Hanwha Energy Australia, a South Korean conglomerate of solar manufacturer Hanwha Group.

