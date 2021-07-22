How to win a year of free electricity with Nectr

Get those lucky socks ready folks as Nectr is flinging 12 chances to win a year’s worth of free electricity!

Customers in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia who sign up online and submit an entry form will go into the draw to have their energy bills paid for an entire year.

That’s right! This promo from Nectr comes at a time where many household budgets are still juggling higher energy costs as consumers spend more time at home.

So, if you’re keen to score a free pass on your energy bills for a year, all you need to do is sign up to one of Nectr’s carbon neutral or GreenPower plans online, and then submit in 50 words or less your best tips for saving electricity.

Easy-peasy right?

The 12 best entries – six in NSW, four in QLD and two in SA – will have their electricity paid for by Nectr for 365 days, up to the value of $2,549.20 in NSW, $2,138.71 in QLD and $2,504.04 in SA. Winners will have their prize applied as a credit to their bills starting from December 2021.

Entries close on 11 September 2021. Only one entry is allowed per account holder and the entry must be submitted under the details of the account holder to be eligible. This competition is only open to new Nectr customers.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, please visit the Nectr website.

Nectr Electricity Prices

NSW

QLD

SA Here are the Nectr Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Nectr Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Nectr Energy plans on our database for SA. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Is Nectr worth the switch?

With so much savings potentially on the line, a promotion like this can be hard for customers to resist switching providers straight away, but bill-payers should always consider the rates found in the fine print before making any brash decisions said Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“The prospect of having your energy bills paid for an entire year will surely get consumers’ attention, however it’s important to review the rates of any plan before signing up,” he said. “While promotions like Nectr’s will get customers excited, there’s no guarantee you’re going to win, but as the old saying goes; you have to be in it to win it.

“Nectr’s products are generally competitive on price, but many of the retailer’s market offers require certain payment methods which may not suit the needs of all Australians.”

Who is Nectr?

Nectr is a relatively new electricity provider operating in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Founded in 2019 by South Korean-based, solar manufacturer Hanwha Group, Nectr offers Aussies two market offers, one of which is online only, that both promise 100 per cent carbon neutral energy. The retailer also offers a dedicated GreenPower plan for customers in NSW and QLD as well as solar specific plans across NSW, QLD and SA.



Image credit: Shift Drive/Shutterstock.com