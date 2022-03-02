Origin Energy now cheapest of the ‘big three’ in Sydney

One of Australia’s ‘big three’ electricity providers has just slashed the price on its flagship offer across a large part of New South Wales.

Origin Energy’s rates on its ‘Flexi Rate ePlus’ plan have been given a makeover, which has resulted in an estimated annual bill drop of almost five per cent.

This means residents on the Ausgrid network across most of Sydney, Newcastle, Gosford and Cessnock can now sign up to cheaper rates on this deal.

It also currently makes Origin the cheapest of the big three providers on this network, beating EnergyAustralia and AGL on price.

Origin Energy Prices Sydney

When industry giants like Origin Energy offer lower prices it can trigger other retailers to follow suit, which not only keeps competition healthy, but creates better savings for consumers, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane said.

“We know through our research that brand recognition is an important factor for Aussies searching for a new energy deal, and this latest price change from Origin may see a ripple effect among its competitors,” he said.

“While price alone may not be enough to sway some customers, Origin does a great job in offering a range of deals and perks that may suit households with different needs. That being said, recent Canstar Blue research confirmed that one in four Aussies shop around and compare energy plans based on price, so if that’s the case, then bill-payers will likely find a cheaper provider than Origin.”

At the time of publication, Origin’s Flexi Rate ePlus offer is 22 per cent less than Ausgrid’s reference price, with EnergyAustralia’s and AGL’s cheapest plans trailing closely behind at 20 and 18 per cent less, respectively.

Flexi Rate ePlus has variable rates with an ongoing contract for a 12-month benefit period. There are no exit fees on this plan, however customers must agree to online billing and email communication.

How does Origin compare on price in Sydney?

See how Origin Energy compares to other retailers in NSW below. Keep in mind that these prices may differ for customers living in different areas of Sydney and NSW, which is why it’s best to use our free comparison tool.

How much did Origin drop its prices by?

Below is the price difference for the Origin Flexi Rate ePlus plan in Sydney based on the estimated annual price before and after. It’s important to note that these new prices will likely only impact new customers who sign up to Origin Energy’s deal. Existing Origin customers are unlikely to be affected by these changes, however, it is always best to check your bills for any communication around a rate change, or reach out directly to the retailer.

Electricity Plan Estimated Annual Price Before Estimated Annual Price After Annual Price Change Flexi Rate ePlus $1,142 $1,087 $55 (4.81%)

Prices assume general usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff in Sydney on the Ausgrid network. Estimated annual price includes any conditional discounts that may be available. Accurate as of March 2021.

