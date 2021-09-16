Origin: Most Aussies say EVs and solar batteries are overpriced

Consumer interest in cleaner power technology has grown over the past 12 months despite price being a major bugbear for most Australians, an Origin Energy report found.

Origin’s 2021 Future Energy Report revealed that 70 per cent of Aussies believed that emerging technologies are too expensive, with 85 per cent and 72 per cent saying solar batteries and electric vehicles (EVs) are overpriced, respectively.

Although the upfront costs were a problem for many consumers, more than four fifths said solar batteries will eventually become as popular as televisions, while almost two thirds of battery owners stated they were satisfied with the value of their purchase.

Interestingly, the report uncovered that the majority of Australians are on board with demand management programs, which allow energy retailers to control power use remotely for appliances such as air conditioners, hot water systems and EV chargers.

“With tremendous growth in rooftop solar over the past decade, the way we interact with energy has changed dramatically and Australians are increasingly turning to smarter and cleaner energy solutions to help them reduce their energy costs,” explained Origin’s head of retail, Jon Briskin.

“The key to accelerating the adoption of home batteries lies in helping to make them more accessible and affordable for more Australians by finding ways to lower the higher upfront cost and deliver greater value, with connection to Virtual Power Plants being one way to do that.”

Jon Briskin added that an uptake in electric vehicle sales would rely on cheaper upfront costs, a better understanding of fuel and maintenance costs, and the rebates on offer to help motorists break into the EV market.

“We expect that EV sales will accelerate when the cost of buying a new EV reaches parity with petrol engine vehicles around the middle of this decade,” Mr Briskin said. “Until then, supportive coordinated national policy can help play an important role in addressing the higher upfront cost of EVs. The recent incentives announced in New South Wales are a step in the right direction, as we have seen government incentives for EVs drive rapid uptake of the technology across parts of Europe and the United Kingdom.

“Similar to the exponential growth we have seen in rooftop solar over the past decade, once the value of batteries and EVs are clear for customers, we expect to see more Australians adopt a tech-driven clean energy future.”

Other key findings from Origin’s report

This report is Origin’s fourth instalment which claims to ‘spark greater consumer engagement in the world of energy.’ Some other key findings from Origin’s 2021 Future Energy Report include:

67 per cent think new technologies will revolutionise how we use and purchase energy in the home

61 per cent expect new energy technologies to make managing their energy use and bills easier

57 per cent said Aussie households will use mostly renewable energy in 10 years’ time

31 per cent of respondents predict their children will learn to drive in an EV within 10 years

