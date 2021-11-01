A new solar offer for customers in regional Queensland

Origin Energy’s solar packages have arrived in regional and North Queensland, offering customers a fully-installed system with no upfront costs, as well as interest-free repayments.

The ‘Home Solar’ and ‘Business Solar’ packages are now available in Bundaberg, Cairns, Mackay, Mission Beach, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Townsville.

To celebrate the launch of these offers, Origin Energy has slashed the prices on eligible residential solar systems until 30 November 2021.

Residential customers across Queensland will save $750 off their solar installation from Origin’s Advantage range – the retailer’s basic solar package – so long as the system is 6kW or higher. Business customers will also be able to save up to $4,000 off any eligible solar package until 31 December 2021, according to its website.

These solar packages are all about helping Aussies save money on their bills, while doing their bit for the environment, Origin’s Retail and Sales General Manager Duncan Permezel explained.

“In the 15 years we have worked in solar we’ve installed more than 1.6 million solar panels across the country, helping Australians lower their electricity bill and environmental footprint,” he said. “We are thrilled to now be able to bring great value solar offers to customers in North Queensland so that they too can make the most of living in the Sunshine State.

“These offers are just one way we’re helping make it easier for customers who might be considering solar. We’re also proud to offer a solar savings guarantee, which provides eligible customers with certainty about the savings they can make in the first two years with their new system.”

Origin’s Solar Savings Guarantee allows customers to see a repayment of credits to their electricity bill if they are unhappy with their solar system’s output. Only solar installation customers who are connected to an Origin electricity plan are eligible for this guarantee.

Origin also offers a $0 deposit, 24-month interest-free payment plan to residential customers who choose to install solar with the provider. For full terms and conditions, visit Origin Energy’s website.

Origin Solar Plans QLD

Here are Origin’s solar-specific plans that come with a higher feed-in tariff. Keep in mind that these plans may only be available in certain areas of QLD, so be sure to contact Origin for further details.

Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How do I get $750 off a solar system?

The $750 discount is open to all Queenslanders. To access it, you’ll need to do the following:

Request a quote for a residential address in an eligible postcode across Queensland.

Install a system from the Advantage range that is 6kW or higher.

Residential customers have until 30 November 2021 to request a quote with this discount. Origin states it will honour the discount on any quote given before this time, until the quote’s expiry date. The $4,000 discount for business customers is only accessible to those in northern Queensland postcodes.

Only one system can be purchased using this discount per six-month period, unless otherwise stipulated by Origin.

Advertisement Compare Solar Installer Quotes Over the last 12 years SolarQuotes® has steadily built a network of heavily vetted solar installers. Get up to 3 free, no obligation quotes from highly-qualified installers. Get Quotes Now

What solar packages can I get in regional Queensland?

According to Origin, residential customers in regional Queensland have access to two of their most popular solar packages; the Advantage and Premium range. The Advantage package is coined as the retailer’s no-fuss, basic solar solution, while the Premium range is claimed to be better suited to larger households.

So, what can solar customers get from each of these packages? You’ll find the following in each range;

Advantage Range: Goodwe inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels

Goodwe inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels Premium Range: Fronius inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels

Like most solar panel installers, Origin says it can work with customers to find the right solar solution, if they are unsure what size system would best suit the needs of their household. Business customers can purchase bespoke systems up to 100kW in size.

Final pricing for these packages will vary depending on the circumstances of each system installation.

Does this mean all Queenslanders can now sign up to an Origin Solar plan?

While those in parts of regional Queensland now have access to solar packages with Origin, the retailer states that only customers in certain areas will be able to access one of its solar-specific electricity deals with a higher solar feed-in tariff.



Image credit: Damsea/Shutterstock.com