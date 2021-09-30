Score 170,000 Everyday Rewards points for installing solar with Origin

For those on the fence about installing solar, Origin Energy has teamed up with Woolworths Everyday Rewards to deliver a spring-time special.

Origin is giving customers a whopping 170,000 Everyday Rewards points who install a rooftop solar system with the provider before the end of October.

Dubbed the ‘Sunshine and Rewards offer’, this solar package may provide savings not only on future electricity bills, but also at the checkout, an Origin Energy spokesperson said.

“This offer is a great way to make it rain rewards by installing an Origin Solar System, with 170,000 Everyday Rewards points equivalent to $850 off a future shop. Origin has installed more than 1.6 million solar panels on Australian roofs, more than any other retailer.”

This deal is available to customers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT, granted they live in a area where Origin installs solar.

Bill-payers can choose any size system; however, this offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other selected solar installation offers, solar battery bundles or Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs.

Customers will need an active Woolworths Everyday Rewards membership number to receive the points. These will be rewarded to the account approximately 45 days after installation.

This promotion ends on 30 October 2021. Please visit Origin Energy’s website for the full terms and conditions.

Advertisement Compare Solar Installer Quotes Over the last 12 years SolarQuotes® has steadily built a network of heavily vetted solar installers. Get up to 3 free, no obligation quotes from highly-qualified installers. Get Quotes Now

What solar packages can I get with Origin?

Origin offers three solar system packages to customers – the Advantage Range, Premium Range and Premium Plus Range. The Advantage Range is coined as the retailer’s basic solar package, while the Premium Plus Range is claimed to be a ‘top of the line’ option. The Premium Range is pinned as an option for larger households with greater consumption needs.

Here’s what you can expect from each of these packages if you choose Origin for your solar install:

Advantage Range: Goodwe inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels

Goodwe inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels Premium Range: Fronius inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels

Fronius inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels Premium Plus: Fronius inverter and Trina Solar 390-400W solar panels

Pricing for these packages will vary depending on the circumstances of your install. If you are unsure which solar system would be best suited for your household, like most solar panel installers, Origin says it can help customers to find the right solar solution.

Does Origin Energy offer a good solar feed-in tariff?

Recognised as one of the major solar energy providers across Australia, Origin generally offers higher than normal feed-in tariffs (FiTs) in each state. But, while bill-payers may be able to cash in on a bigger FiT on Origin’s solar plans, it’s important to note that these deals usually have higher base rates than its standard electricity plans. This is typically to compensate for the credits being paid to the customer by Origin for exporting solar energy back into the grid. As such, always be sure to check the fine print of an energy plan before signing up.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Solar Plans NSW Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans VIC Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans QLD Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans SA Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SA. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Origin Everyday Rewards Plan

If 170,000 Everyday Rewards points isn’t enough to fill your appetite, you can also earn additional points for signing up to Origin’s Everyday Rewards electricity and gas plans. Offering an upfront of 5,000 points for each fuel type (10,000 in total if you sign up to both gas and electricity), these fixed rate plans allow customers to bank an extra point for every dollar spent on their bills. Plus, they come with 25 per cent GreenPower included as standard.

Check out Origin’s Everyday Rewards product and its other offers below. To see your state, click on the relevant tab.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Energy Prices NSW Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices VIC Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices QLD Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices SA Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Catrin Haze/Shutterstock.com