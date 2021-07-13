OVO Energy offers big savings to electric vehicle drivers

Advertisement

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers could soon pocket up to $300 a year on energy bills thanks to OVO Energy’s new EV discount offer, OVO Drive.

The retailer’s latest offering gives EV owners access to cheaper energy usage rates via a dedicated tariff between the hours of midnight and 5am every day, to help reduce the costs of electric vehicle charging.

This tariff will save EV motorists 6,700 kilometres of driving distance who plug in to charge their vehicle during the daily period where rates are discounted, according to OVO Energy.

OVO Energy claims this initiative reflects the brand’s mission of providing affordable renewable energy to consumers and shows the retailer’s commitment to electric vehicle uptake in Australia said OVO Energy CEO, Mark Yemm.

“This is the first step on our EV journey in Australia, as we offer the ever-increasing number of electric vehicle owners a more economical and 100% carbon neutral energy offer,” he said.

“We’re excited to be at the forefront of this emerging market in Australia, and expect to innovate further with the use of our Kaluza platform. We’re making it cheaper to charge an EV, by reflecting the lower cost of energy during these periods, and therefore making it more attractive to have an electric vehicle in Australia.”

Kaluza is OVO’s digital services platform launched earlier in the year in collaboration with power giant AGL. The Kaluza platform allows Aussies to monitor real-time energy usage, helping drive down household costs, which is particularly useful for EV owners who consume more power by plugging their vehicle into the grid when charging.

With OVO Drive, eligible customers will receive a discounted usage rate of 5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) between midnight and 5am. Outside of these hours, customers will receive similar rates to those seen on the provider’s sole market offer, The One Plan.

Image source: OVO Energy website. Information accurate as of July 2021.

In addition to cheap electricity rates, electric vehicle drivers will also receive 100 per cent carbon neutral power with 10 per cent GreenPower at no extra cost on OVO Drive.

OVO Drive is only available via the OVO Energy website in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. Customers must have an electric vehicle and smart meter in order to access this tariff.

Who is OVO Energy?

OVO Energy is a renewable focused electricity retailer, originating from the United Kingdom. Servicing NSW, Victoria, QLD and SA, this provider is known for offering affordable rates, rewarding customers for having their account in credit, as well as providing carbon neutral energy and a percentage of GreenPower for no extra cost. OVO Energy has been operating in Australia since 2019.

OVO Energy is the latest retailer to offer dedicated EV plans for customers, following the likes of AGL and Red Energy.



Image credit: Nakun/Shutterstock.com, OVO Energy website.