Sign up and score $60 off your bills with OVO Energy

Carbon-kicking OVO Energy is promising money off power bills to the next 500 Aussies who sign up and stick with the retailer for one year.

The promotion – aptly named ‘Next 500’ – is available to residents in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia.

Next 500 is a conditional offer that applies $60 in bill credit over 12 monthly instalments, and can be accessed through any of OVO’s electricity plans.

This offer is aimed at helping 500 Australians cut back on their electricity costs, said OVO Energy’s CEO, Mark Yemm.

“At OVO, we’re committed to delivering cheaper, greener, simpler energy,” he said. “We’re confident we have a market leading product, but as an extra incentive to try us out we’re giving the Next 500 customers who sign up to OVO an additional $60 credit.”

OVO Energy’s offer is only available to the first 500 customers who sign up online. This deal ends on 22 November 2021, and please visit OVO’s website for the full terms and conditions.

OVO Energy Plans

Click on the relevant tab below to see OVO Energy’s prices in your state.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here is the OVO Energy plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How to sign up to OVO Energy’s Next 500

To receive the credit, you’ll need to head to OVO Energy’s website where you’ll be prompted on the page to the Next 500 offer. This will then take you through the sign-up journey, where you’ll need to ensure:

You sign up to one of OVO Energy’s electricity plans – The One Plan, The Basic Plan or GreenPower equivalent.

Your household is located in NSW, VIC, QLD or SA.

Your electricity meter and tariff are compatible with supply from OVO Energy.

This is your first OVO Energy contract at the premises.

You are one of the first 500 customers to sign up to OVO Energy during the promotional period.

Promotions aside, should customers give OVO Energy a go?

OVO Energy may be a solid choice for Australians seeking a new way to lessen the burden of unexpected power bills, while doing their bit for the environment said Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane.

“An area where OVO may edge the competition is that it claims to eliminate bill shock by predicting annual energy costs that are then split into manageable monthly payments,” he said. “Any changes to usage costs throughout the year are spread evenly across the rest of bills, a method designed to make payments more predictable.

“What’s more is that OVO Energy’s plans come with a portion of GreenPower built-in, meaning 10 per cent of a customer’s power usage goes towards renewable energy generation. This approach is sure to sit well with Aussies who are conscious of their carbon footprint, particularly as OVO champions a transition to net-zero carbon emissions.”

Mr Mullane added that customers shouldn’t look past the base rates on offer, and that promotions like OVO’s can be a point of difference when comparing energy retailers with similar prices.

“This latest promotion may provide some additional savings so long as OVO keeps its electricity rates low. Don’t forget to skim over the fine print before signing up, and if you’re a solar customer, remember to check out what feed-in tariffs are available.”



Image credits: fizkes/Shutterstock.com, OVO Energy