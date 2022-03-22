OVO Energy giving away keys to a brand-new Tesla

EV lovers rejoice! OVO Energy is giving away a brand-new Tesla to one lucky customer who signs up to the electricity provider by 15 April 2022.

The promotion not only includes a Tesla Model 3, but also a wall charger, $2,000 in energy credit, plus a further $60 in bill credit over 12 months. That’s a total prize pool of more than $77,000 – watt a deal!

This means that new customers signing up to an OVO Energy plan on or before 15 April 2022 will be in the draw to win. Plus, existing customers can also enter by referring a friend to switch via their MyOVO account, allowing both parties to notch an entry, with no limit on entries.

OVO’s giveaway is open to residents in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, with the winner being notified on 26 April 2022. For full terms and conditions, please visit OVO Energy’s website.

Fancy your chances of winning? Switch to OVO Energy now

Here are OVO Energy’s plans in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA. Select your state to see relevant pricing or use our free comparison tool to compare it to other providers available in your area.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here is the OVO Energy plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the OVO Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is the OVO Energy plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here is the OVO Energy plan on our database for South Australia. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What does OVO Energy offer and is it any good?

A utility originally from the UK, OVO Energy landed Down Under in 2019 and has already established as a competitively priced retailer. OVO is also big on doing its part for the environment through its carbon neutral and green energy offerings. It currently sells electricity in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA, offering its flagship deal, ‘The One Plan’, which comes with variable rates and no exit fees.

What sets itself aside from other retailers is that customers who sign up to OVO agree to bill smoothing, meaning they’ll essentially pay the same amount for power every month, said Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“How this works is that OVO Energy calculates the size of a household and its previous electricity usage to predict an annual bill, which is then divided into 12 manageable bill payments,” he said. “Not only does this billing approach provide some level of certainty for bill-payers, OVO also rewards accountholders in credit by paying three per cent interest on their balance.

“What’s more is that OVO offsets the carbon emissions generated from its customers’ energy usage, plus invests 10 per cent of GreenPower at no extra cost. All of this on top of a chance to win a Tesla, which is arguably the largest prize package ever seen across the energy industry, is a huge drawcard for many Australians. Just be sure to compare OVO Energy to a range of other providers before signing up.”

Compare Energy Providers

To see how OVO Energy compares on price to other retailers in your state, click the relevant tab below.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: TierneyMJ/Shutterstock.com, OVO Energy