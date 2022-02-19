Two power companies, both new to the market, online focused, and packing some unusual features, are battling it out for the title of top dog. ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy may not exactly be household names, but it’s their highly competitive plans that make these providers worth talking about. If you’re simply searching for the cheapest deals around, ReAmped and OVO will likely be right up there.

In today’s comparison, we’re highlighting where both brands sit in terms of price and overall value, to help you make the right choice for your household. Let’s get started.

ReAmped Energy vs OVO Energy – Cheapest Deals

Here are the cheapest published deals currently on our database for ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. Keep in mind that the pricing of these plans below factor in any conditional discounts.

NSW: Which deal is cheapest?

In NSW, OVO Energy beats out ReAmped Energy’s market offers in the state. Compare these plans and providers against a range of others in our NSW price comparison report.

Here are the ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your own circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

VIC: Which deal is cheapest?

In Victoria, ReAmped Energy has come out as the cheapest of the two in this comparison. To see how these products go against others available in the state, head to our Victoria energy price comparison report.

Here are the ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

QLD: Which deal is cheapest?

OVO Energy takes the crown in the sunshine state, beating out ReAmped Energy. See what else is on offer in South-east Queensland in our QLD cost comparison report.

Here are the ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy plans on our database for QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

SA: Which deal is cheapest?

ReAmped Energy leads the charge in terms of price in South Australia. But, with prices down south heating up, it may be worth checking out what else is happening in the state with our SA comparison report.

Here are the ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy plans on our database for SA. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

About ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy is an online-focused power retailer that takes very seriously its mission to be the cheapest. This energy company moves away from conditional discounts, instead opting to offer plans with low base rates. ReAmped Energy operates in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT, offering electricity plans and solar options. Here are some key features:

‘Fast’ online chat service – no phone contact allowed

‘Handshake’ agreement with no contract or exit fees

Aims to be the cheapest provider on comparison websites

About OVO Energy

Better known in the UK, OVO Energy has entered the Australian market with a splash, bringing with it its signature value and focus on renewable energy. Launching in NSW, QLD, SA and VIC, this retailer takes on a somewhat unusual approach to billing, as detailed below:

10% GreenPower contribution by default

Pay the same amount every month with bill smoothing

Earn interest on your balance if your account is in credit

Which power company should I sign up to?

While ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy have similarities, including value, it’s ultimately the unique features each company offers within its plans that may swing you one way or another. Which plan you should choose will come down to your household’s needs, or your personal preferences.

If, for example, you’re not a fan of phone service and would prefer to manage your bills online, ReAmped may be a good fit, as it pays particular attention to online service. A household of environmentally conscious folk looking to reduce bill shock, however, may find comfort in OVO Energy, knowing their bills will be regular and consistent, and a part of what they pay will be in support of renewable energy development.

If it’s not obvious, these two retailers are certainly not your only two options. Compare from an abundance of providers in your area by following the link below.

Image credit: Markus J/shutterstock.com