Support breast cancer awareness and research with Red Energy

Red Energy has launched a very ‘pink’ new plan that includes a monthly donation to Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

Households will contribute $10 a month when signing up to receive electricity and gas with the BCNA Saver deal.

What’s the catch? There isn’t one. This plan carries the same rates as Red Energy’s flagship plan, the Living Energy Saver, as well as its Qantas points plans. Instead of receiving bonus points on flights, customers will have $5 donated per power type to BCNA.

The money goes towards the organisation’s advocacy work, which includes raising awareness and lobbying to governments to ensure widespread and affordable access to breast cancer treatment.

Red Energy General Manager Business Development, David Holman, pointed out that while the plan is new, the retailer’s affiliation with the BCNA dates back to 2014.

This energy provider has worked with BCNA to support the annual Pink Lady AFL Match day at the MCG, turning its branding pink for the day in front of thousands of footy fans.

“We are very proud of being a long-term partner of BCNA and helping out our community,” Mr Holman said. “We believe this product will help to contribute much needed funds to BCNA to continue with the amazing work the team does to provide much needed assistance to those people that are directly or indirectly affected by breast cancer.

“Early awareness and detection is key and we at Red want to do our part in helping.”

This plan is available in all states Red Energy serves, but only by phoning up Red Energy. The donations made aren’t available to be claimed as a tax deduction.

Red Energy Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

Is the plan good value?

While there aren’t holes to pick in a plan that helps to support a charity, it isn’t the only option for those interested in making donations. Given that Red Energy isn’t currently the cheapest in market, the savings a household could access from paying less for power could be donated directly to an organisation that supports breast cancer patients, such as BCNA.

Who is Red Energy?

Red Energy is probably best-known for its owner, the renewable energy generation company, Snowy Hydro. This retailer is 100% Australian-owned, with call centres operating locally, too. The group also includes Lumo Energy.

Recently, Red Energy was recognised for achieving the most Canstar Blue customer satisfaction awards over the last 10 years. It has consistently won awards in at least one category, whether that be electricity, gas, solar or dual fuel, every year for the last decade.

To see how Red Energy stacks up to other power companies in terms of value and price, enter your location into our comparison tool.

Image credit: Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com