How to score up to $200 off your next trip to the bowser with Simply Energy

Simply Energy has teamed up with fuel station Ampol to help eligible customers shave up to $200 off their next visit to the bowser.

The provider, which is a long-time supporter of popular motoring clubs NRMA and RAA, is now rewarding a Ampolcash voucher on select electricity and natural gas plans in New South Wales.

Until New Year’s Eve, NSW residents who sign up to the Simple Energy Saver natural gas or electricity plan will score a $100 voucher to put towards their next Ampol fuel up. An additional $100 voucher can be redeemed for bundling gas and power plans.

This offer is also applicable on the Simply NRMA and Simply Blue Perks plans in the state. Please note, however, that in order to access the Simply NRMA offer, customers must already be an NRMA member.

Interested customers in NSW have until December 31, 2022 to sign up to these offers. Vouchers will be sent to customers two months after sign up.

For the full terms and conditions, please visit the Simply Energy website.

Not in NSW? Check out one of Simply Energy’s other speciality offers

If you are unable to cash in on Simply Energy’s Ampolcash voucher promotion, then don’t panic! The retailer offers a variety of speciality deals to customers in each state.

For those in Victoria, the provider is notorious for its unique Simply Movie Perks plan in the state. This deal allows eligible households to earn Vrewards points off their electricity and natural gas bills, which can be later cashed in for movie tickets or items at the snack bar.

As for South Australians, Simply Energy has a plethora of benefits for households that are also members of the Royal Automobile Association (RAA). These benefits range from a guaranteed discount off usage and supply charges on select RAA listed plans, to access to a speciality GreenPower plan which rewards a sign-up credit, and a solar plan with a boosted solar feed-in tariff.

All Simply Energy plans also come with a 100 per cent carbon neutral guarantee. This means that Simply Energy will offset all the carbon emissions associated with your energy usage and supply as standard.

Simply Energy has also previously rated well in our Most Satisfied Customer reports for natural gas in South Australia and was awarded a Canstar Blue Innovation Award earlier this year for its Solar Sharing Scheme.

See how Simply Energy’s prices stack up against other providers in your state

Image credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com