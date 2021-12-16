Telstra given green light to sell electricity and gas in Victoria

The regulator has given telco giant Telstra the green light to sell gas and electricity in Victoria, provided it meets some strict conditions.

Telstra Energy will be required to establish a specialist team to deal with enquiries and complaints for its Victorian customers, according to the Essential Services Commission (ESC).

ESC chair Kate Symons made a statement that the commission will be keeping a close eye on Telstra Energy once launched, and will be ensuring the retailer is compliant given its questionable track record in the telecommunications space.

In November 2020, Telstra was fined $50 million for ‘unconscionable sales’ to Indigenous customers that were in breach of consumer law.

During its first six months of operation, Telstra Energy’s customer base will be limited and its senior team will be held accountable for any breaches to the rules.

Since Telstra lodged its applications to operate in the energy retail market, there has been a wide range of submissions from stakeholders.

Ms Symons stated certain measures will need to be in place to protect energy customers.

“We conducted consultation with these stakeholders over a six-week period and considered Telstra Energy’s response to this feedback,” she said.

Some of the protective measures outlined in discussions with stakeholders included Telstra Energy providing additional support to Indigenous Australians, seniors and those relying on life support equipment, as well as improving processes on handling customers experiencing financial hardship.

In its response to stakeholder submissions, Telstra stated it is ‘committed to change’ and will be implementing numerous procedures to ensure it is fit to sell power across the state.

Telstra Energy was officially granted its Victorian electricity and gas licences on 15 December 2021.

Should Aussies get excited about Telstra Energy?

While it’s still a little early to get excited about what Telstra Energy may have in store for consumers, the prospect of cleaner power and being rewarded for bundling household utilities could be a big drawcard said Canstar Blue’s Telco Editor, Tara Donnelly.

“While many energy providers have now moved into offering telco services, Telstra’s imminent energy launch marks a shift in the opposite direction,” she said. “The company has confirmed it will focus on clean, carbon neutral options for customers, which could set it apart from competing dual telco and energy providers, such as Origin, AGL and Dodo.”

Ms Donnelly explained that it may come down to offering its large telco customer base with perks and exclusive benefits to win them over.

“However, it’s still too early to know if customers should be excited about the prospect of a one-stop energy, internet and mobile deal from Telstra. If the telco giant is planning to offer existing customers incentives to tack on electricity, it may be worthwhile to bundle your utilities.

“But Telstra isn’t known for being the cheapest option for mobile or internet, so it’s possible its energy pricing structure may also reflect its status as a premium provider.”



Image credit: ArliftAtoz2205/Shutterstock.com