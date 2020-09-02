Click Energy and Amaysim Energy customers: You’re now with AGL

More than 200,000 Australians with Click Energy and Amaysim Energy will be transferred over to AGL from this month (September).

That’s thanks to a $115 million buyout which sees AGL acquiring 100% of Amaysim’s energy operation, which includes the Click Energy brand and On The Move utility connection services business.

This is expected to happen by September 30, at which stage Amaysim will go back to focusing solely on its mobile plan business. Amaysim only kicked-off its jaunt into the electricity market when it purchased Click Energy in 2017.

AGL Managing Director and CEO, Brett Redman, explained that the acquisition is part of the energy giant’s growth strategy.

“The purchase of the Click Energy business and its connection service provider, On The Move, is another step towards AGL achieving our target of 4.5 million customer services by 2024,” he said.

“The acquisition includes approximately 215,000 energy services to customers, increasing AGL’s total services provided to almost 4.2 million services to homes and businesses across Australia. With AGL’s cost to serve already below that of Click Energy’s, we believe we will be able to unlock further value as these customers share in further benefits from our continuing investment in automation, optimisation and digitisation.”

We’ve entered into an agreement to #acquire @click4energy from amaysim Australia Limited (ASX:AYS), a retail energy #business with approximately 215,000 customer services. This aligns with our growth #strategy & leverages the investment we’ve made in customer service platforms. — AGL Energy (@aglenergy) August 30, 2020

What does this mean for Click Energy and Amaysim Energy customers?

Over the next month, Click Energy and Amaysim Energy customers can expect smooth sailing over to AGL, according to Amaysim Australia General Manager, Chris Zondanos.

“There will be no change to our operations, or our energy plans. We remain committed to our customers and partners, to deliver great service and energy value, as we have always done,” he said.

AGL Chief Customer Officer, Christine Corbett, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Click Energy’s customers and excited about what we can provide via our leading customer service and digital platforms.

“With around 97% of Click Energy customers using online billing, the investment AGL has made in our digital customer services will further improve the customer experience.”

Don’t want to be with AGL? No worries…

For Click Energy and Amaysim Energy customers that won’t be too thrilled to hop on the AGL bandwagon, there’s always the option of shopping around and switching providers, Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes says.

“Most energy plans nowadays come without any lock-in contracts, meaning you’re free to leave at any point without worrying about the consequences,” he said. “It’s worth Click Energy and Amaysim Energy customers looking over their contract details and considering their next move if they’re not sold on the idea of AGL.

“AGL is certainly capable of offering you a good deal, with various value-add perks thrown into the mix. But you should also take the opportunity to consider all your options, because you might just find a better deal elsewhere.”

Image credit: alphaspirit/shutterstock.com