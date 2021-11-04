How to score a year of free Amazon Prime with AGL

Are you itching to get your hands on some Amaz-on-ing deals? Then you’ll want to tune in to this. Energy giant AGL is giving away 12 months of Amazon Prime access to new customers.

That’s right, AGL has teamed up with Amazon to deliver a yearly membership to its all-in-one streaming and shopping subscription service for Aussies who switch their energy or internet to the bundled utilities provider.

This means those in the market for a new electricity, gas or internet plan can cash in on a complimentary subscription to the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading.

AGL’s latest energy promotion aims to give customers greater value from their essential services, as well as access to special shopping events and entertainment.

AGL General Manager Product and Portfolio, Jo Egan said: “We are excited to be offering customers this subscription in addition to our essential services, streamlining customers’ access to the best online shopping, entertainment and exclusive Amazon deals. Over the past 18 months, as Australians have adapted to working and socialising online, digital platforms like Amazon have become a fundamental part of our lives.

“This collaboration with Amazon Prime gives customers greater value, convenience, and access to some great entertainment! Our vision is to transform how Australians connect to the essential services that power their lives, and we look forward to offering more complimentary services in the future.”

The Amazon Prime promo is open to eligible residential electricity, gas and internet plans in all areas that AGL services. Customers who use AGL during their home move for energy, internet or a new AGL NBN connection will also be able to take advantage of this deal.

Customers keen to stream will need to sign up on or before 7 March 2022, unless otherwise specified.

AGL mobile and business energy customers, as well as those who have purchased solar PV or battery products through the retailer, will not be able to partake. New connection customers cannot access this deal either. For full terms and conditions, please visit AGL’s website.

In addition to a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime, new sign ups can also opt into the power company’s carbon neutral offerings at no extra cost for 12 months. AGL’s Carbon Neutral scheme is certified by Climate Active and offsets the emissions generated by your electricity or gas usage by purchasing carbon credits from accredited climate projects.

This program usually costs $1 a week for electricity and 50 cents per week for gas customers to access. Under this offer, residents will be awarded with a one-off bill credit, worth $52.15 for electricity or $26.08 for gas, to compensate for these costs.

NSW

VIC

QLD

What do I get with an Amazon Prime subscription?

A subscription to Amazon Prime offers something for everyone, as it’s considered to be an all-in-one service. Here’s what Prime members will receive access to:

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Music

Prime Reading

Prime Gaming

Free two-day domestic delivery

Free standard international delivery on eligible orders over $49

Early access to exclusive shopping deals and special events

A subscription to Amazon Prime usually costs $6.99 a month. After 12 months, bill-payers who continue their Prime membership that they received from AGL, will be charged by Amazon for this service.

AGL customers are welcome to cancel their subscription at any time during the beneficiary period.

Those who receive access to Amazon Prime through AGL will have until 31 December 2022 to activate their membership. Any eligible accounts who haven’t activate their subscription by this point will have the service forfeited.

Is it worth switching to AGL for internet?

As one of the big three energy providers, there is definitely some value to be had by switching to AGL, particularly if you are interested in one of its fixed rate plans.

The retailer is fairly competitive in terms of price and product range in the gas and electricity sector and has fared well across many of Canstar Blue’s customer satisfaction surveys over the years.

When it comes to internet however, AGL is still building a name for itself. But if it’s bundled utilities you are after, then making the switch to AGL for your internet could be a convenient move, Canstar Blue’s Telco Editor Tara Donnelly explained.

“If you’re already a happy AGL energy customer, the promise of a monthly discount on NBN makes AGL broadband worth considering if low prices are a priority,” she said. “With a $15 per month price cut applied, AGL’s NBN plans are quite competitively priced, and the average busy-hour speeds are on par with (or better than) those offered from big names such as TPG and Dodo, especially for fast NBN 100.

“However, without that discount, AGL’s NBN prices do sit on the higher end of the scale. Existing AGL electricity or gas customers may want to take advantage of the cheaper prices and no lock-in contracts, but if you’re currently with a different energy provider you may want to shop around before making a decision. You can find similar plans for at least $10-$15 cheaper each month from other telcos, without the need to bundle energy in with your NBN service.”

Image credit: sdx15/Shutterstock.com