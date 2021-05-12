AGL customers in support of more carbon neutral energy options

AGL has announced that over 50,000 active customers are currently embracing carbon neutral products and plans, as the energy retailer strives to hit its target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Following the company’s plans to have all products offering a carbon neutral option by the end of June 2021, AGL states it’s been overwhelmed with support from customers wanting greener energy.

AGL Chief Customer Officer Christine Corbett said it demonstrates the commitment from its customers who are actively seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

“By making certified carbon neutral products available, AGL is providing customers with choice and flexibility when it comes to offsetting their own carbon footprint,” Ms Corbett said.

“When we launched our Climate Statement, we committed to actions that would help accelerate the energy transition, including offering a certified carbon neutral option on all products for our customers by the end of June 2021.”

According to AGL’s Climate Statement, the company is not only committed to providing greener energy options, but it’s also continuing to invest in new sources of electricity supply while responsibly transitioning its energy portfolio.

Ms Corbett added: “Right across the country, customers are choosing certified carbon neutral electricity and gas with New South Wales and Victoria leading the change. We are excited for the opportunities and innovations that are ahead and believe that the commitments we are making are important for our community.”

From June 2021, carbon neutral energy will be available to all customers, however they must specify they would like to do so, and additional fees may apply. New customers can simply choose a carbon neutral plan when signing up.

Previously, this green initiative was only available to customers on residential electricity and gas plans, and as advertised on the AGL website, incurred an additional small fee.

Existing customers will need to contact the retailer to ensure they’re switched over to a carbon neutral plan. For more information, please visit the AGL website.

AGL Electricity Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for Victoria. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia.

Carbon Controversy for AGL

In light of AGL’s eco-friendly news, Greenpeace has shared a new report, detailing the unlikelihood of the energy juggernaut reaching its targeted net zero emissions unless the retailer ditches its use of coal.

In the scathing report, Greenpeace states that AGL is currently Australia’s biggest producer of greenhouse gas emissions due to its ‘ageing, unreliable coal-burning power stations’.

According to Greenpeace, despite the provider’s commitment to greener and more sustainable technologies, only 10 per cent of the company’s energy is generated by renewable sources.

Greenpeace Australian Pacific Senior Campaigner, Glenn Walker said in a statement it’s vital for AGL to stop using coal as an energy source if we are to ever reach net zero emissions in Australia.

Mr Walker said: “AGL is the biggest energy provider in the country. It dominates the National Electricity Market, supplying energy to millions of households and businesses. We can’t shift to net-zero emissions, at any time, without a renewable-powered electricity grid. This is the lynchpin upon which decarbonisation of other high-polluting sectors, like transport, must rely in order to reduce emissions. There’s no point ramping up our fleet of electric cars if they’re plugging in to a grid fuelled by coal to power up. We can’t get to net-zero emissions without AGL coming to the party. The company is the foundation stone to tackling the climate crisis.”

What does net zero emissions mean?

Reaching net zero emissions is when the number of greenhouse gas produced is equivalent to the amount being removed from the atmosphere. This can be achieved through retailers opting to invest in sustainable energy solutions, such as GreenPower, or carbon offsetting its customers’ power usage through certified carbon neutral products which are backed by Climate Active.

What is carbon offsetting?

Carbon offsetting is one way in which bill-payers can go carbon neutral. Essentially your electricity or gas provider will take a look at the total emissions from your electricity usage and buy carbon credits from accredited offset projects up to or equal to your total emissions. These projects can be anything from regeneration plants and hydro dams to solar and wind turbine farms. These projects help to reduce and negate the release of CO2, therefore balancing out the CO2 released from household energy consumption.

Does carbon neutral mean higher energy prices?

Not necessarily, although this will depend on the energy retailer. Some companies may charge an additional fee for carbon offsetting, where others like Powershop, EnergyAustralia, Energy Locals and OVO Energy provide carbon neutral products at no extra cost. However, it’s possible these companies may have higher supply and usage rates on plans to offset this additional cost, which is why it’s always best to check the fine print.

Which providers offer carbon neutral energy plans?

The plans below are 100% carbon neutral at no extra cost to what is shown as the estimated annual cost. Click on your state to see which providers offer these plans.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that have a carbon offsets included in the cost. These are products from referral partners†.

How does carbon neutral energy work?

While carbon neutral energy may be offered as standard by greener energy companies, some retailers offer carbon neutral products as an option which consumers can choose to be a part of or not. Aside from choosing this feature when signing up, there generally isn’t anything else a customer needs to do aside from paying their bills. Your provider will then offset your energy emissions on your behalf by purchasing the same or equal amount of carbon credits to your energy emissions.

Image credit: panomporn lungmint/Shutterstock.com