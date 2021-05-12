Alinta Energy cuts prices and brings Kayo deal back to east coast

One of Australia’s leading energy providers has cut its prices by up to $134 a year, a welcome move leading into winter when household budgets start to stretch.

Alinta Energy has dropped the rates on its Home Deal offer in New South Wales and Victoria, while the same plan has replaced the No Fuss product in South Australia, claiming to bring low rates and simple transparent pricing.

Alinta Energy General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Jane Mills, said the retailer is proud to announce some big savings for its customers.

“We’re excited to launch a stack of competitive new offers and a chance for customers to win $500 credit on their electricity or gas bill across seven weekly draws,” she said.

Each customer signing up to Alinta before 27 June 2021 will automatically go in the draw to win one of seven $500 energy bill credits. This promotion includes existing customers who switch to one of Alinta’s newest plans.

Jane Mills added: “The offers also have unconditional discounts, no lock in contracts, exit, credit card or late payment fees. There are some big discounts on offer and coming into the winter months it’s a terrific time for people to review their energy deal and give us a call.”

Unconditional discounts, in this instance, refer to the percentage off each state’s default energy tariff, not a discount off usage or supply rates. The default tariff or default market offer refers to the Reference Price, while in Victoria, it’s known as the Victorian Default Offer.

In addition to making some notable price changes, Alinta Energy has also relaunched its Sports Pack deal across the east coast, giving customers a year of free Kayo – a popular sports streaming service. Sports fans in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA can now rejoice, while gas customers in WA can still take advantage of this deal.

For full terms and conditions of the bill credit giveaway or its market offers, please visit Alinta Energy’s website.

Alinta Energy Deals

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for NSW. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for VIC. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. Here are the Alinta Energy plans on our database for South Australia.

Alinta Energy Price Changes

Here are the price changes in NSW and Victoria as recorded by our database for residential customers on a single rate tariff.

State Plan Annual Price & Percentage Decrease VIC Home Deal (electricity) $134 (11.68%) VIC Home Deal (natural gas) $15 (1.76%) NSW Home Deal (electricity) $57 (5.18%) NSW Home Deal (natural gas) $55 (8.18%)

NSW and VIC price changes reflect residential customers on the Ausgrid network in Sydney and the Citipower network in Melbourne. Accurate as of May 2021.

Is Alinta Energy the right move for you?

Alinta Energy is one of a few retailers to see the benefits of value-add incentives like its Sports Pack deal, which has competitive rates as well as a yearly Kayo Basic subscription. For bill-payers who aren’t so keen on sport, Alinta’s flagship offer – Home Deal – comes with low variable rates that work out a little cheaper than the Sports Pack plan.

Another huge drawcard for Alinta is its solid reputation for customer service, winning Canstar Blue’s best-rated electricity provider in QLD four years in a row. It was also crowned best gas supplier in NSW this year, surpassing previous winners like Origin Energy and Red Energy.

While Alinta Energy’s credentials are hard to beat, the retailer may not be the best fit for solar customers with only fairly average feed-in tariffs on offer. The same applies to customers looking to lock in their electricity or gas rates, as all Alinta’s plans come with variable rates, meaning they can change at any time. When it comes to finding the best energy deals, it’s all about comparing the latest offers from a range of power providers and seeing which products will add the most value to your circumstances.

How does Alinta Energy compare?

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details.

