The best energy discounts in each state: Are you missing out?

As many as two in five vulnerable households could be missing out on energy bill discounts and concessions, according to new data from an independent think-tank.

The Consumer Policy Research Centre (CPRC) found a stifling gap between the number of energy concessions claimed and the number of eligible customers during 2021-2022, with some states and territories having more than 40 per cent of its concession holders not taking advantage of rebates.

The territory of most concern was the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), recording an alarming 41 per cent of eligible customers not cashing in on energy concessions. This was followed by South Australia (38%), New South Wales (35%) and Queensland (25%).

Tasmanians were found to be the savviest regarding energy bill discounts, with only 19 per cent not having received an eligible concession.

Victorians were also on the ball, with only 12 per cent missing out on a rebate for their natural gas bill and as little as seven per cent not receiving their eligible electricity bill discount.

Data was not collected for the Northern Territory or Western Australia.

The new research follows concerns of rising energy debt in the country, by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER), after the number of customers in hardship programs were found to have skyrocketed in the last five years.

Energy hardship programs provide protections for vulnerable customers who may be experiencing financial hardship by placing them on an extended payment plan, offering financial counselling services or providing advice on energy efficient upgrades.

Tara Donnelly, Canstar Blue’s Utilities Editor, said it all served as a timely reminder to low-income and concession households to check their eligibility for rebates and discounts from their local government or energy provider.

“Whether you’re a low-income household, concession or Seniors Card holder or struggling with medical heating and cooling costs, your state or territory government should offer some kind of support to help you offset the cost of your power or natural gas,” she said. “A lot of these schemes, however, do require customers to apply independently so it is important that customers know what they may be eligible for.

“The easiest way to do this is by jumping onto your state or territory government’s website and checking for any energy rebates. Alternatively, you may be able to apply for a rebate or concession through your energy provider so it may be worth giving them a call and discussing your options there too.”

In addition to concessions and rebates, some providers also offer designated seniors and pensioners plans with discounts to help these kinds of customers lower their costs.

One of the providers offering plans in this space is AGL with its Seniors Savers plan. This comes with an online sign-up credit on top of already low base rates and no additional fees for paper billing.

This offer is available to Seniors Card holders in NSW, Victoria, south-east Queensland and SA. Natural gas customers in Western Australia can also receive a guaranteed discount off their usage and supply charges from AGL if they have an eligible concession card.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here is the AGL Seniors plan on our database for NSW. Here is the AGL Seniors plan on our database for VIC. Here is the AGL Seniors plan on our database for QLD. Here is the AGL Seniors plan on our database for SA.

The best energy discounts in each state and territory

Below we have listed some of the best concessions and rebates currently available in each state and territory. Please keep in mind, these are just a small selection of the discounts on offer and there may be other options more suitable to your circumstances available. For more information on concessions in your area, it is best to visit your local state or territory government’s website.

Best Energy Concession in NSW

In NSW there are two standout rebates available to low-income and vulnerable households: the Pensioner and Low-Income Household Rebate and the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance Vouchers.

The Pensioner and Low-Income Household Rebate takes up to $285 a year off electricity bills for households that hold an eligible Pensioner Concession Card, Department of Veterans Affairs Card or Health Care Card. This can be accessed directly through your retailer by asking them to apply the discount to your plan. Keep in mind, you will need to show evidence of your Concession Card to be eligible.

The Energy Accounts Payment Assistance Vouchers, however, offer up to $400 to help with electricity and natural gas bills for customers struggling with a short-term financial crisis, such as loss of income. This can be applied for through the Service NSW website. Again, you will need to provide evidence of your situation for the application to be lodged.

Best Energy Concession in Victoria

In Victoria pensioners, seniors, veterans and low-income earners are eligible for a 17.5 per cent discount off their electricity bills through the Pensioner and Low-Income Earner Electricity Rebate. This discount however, does not apply to the first $171.60 of the annual bill.

For pensioners, seniors or veterans that use natural gas, there is also a Winter Gas Concession which takes 17.5 per cent off the total gas bill during the winter period – May 1 to October 31. This concession however does not apply to the first $62.40 of the six-month winter period.

To sign up for either of these concessions you’ll need to contact your electricity or natural gas provider. Some retailers may have an application form on their website while others you may need to call and ask.

Best Energy Concession in QLD

In Queensland, the Government gives out a yearly payment to seniors, pensioners and veterans to help cover the costs of electricity and natural gas usage. For electricity, this discount is up to $372.20 while natural gas users can score $80.77 off.

To access this concession, it is best to contact your electricity or natural gas provider.

Best Energy Concession in SA

South Australians with a pensioner’s, senior’s or veteran’s card can apply for a $241.63 annual concession to help cover electricity, natural gas and LPG costs. To be eligible for this concession however, customers must not be living with someone who earns more than $3,000 a year, unless this payment is through an allowance from Centrelink or the person in question is their domestic partner, spouse or dependent.

Interested customers can apply for this concession online either through the SA GOV website or by emailing a completed application form to Concessions SA.

Best Energy Concession ACT

The territory government offers a Utilities Concession to help cover the cost of electricity, natural gas, water and sewerage. The amount available is calculated on a daily basis with rates fluctuating depending on the season, however customers can expect to receive $750 over a year.

This concession is open to Pensioner Concession Card holders, Low-Income Health Care Card Holders and Veteran Affairs Pensioner Concession Card holders. To apply, you’ll need to contact your electricity provider.

Best Energy Concession in Tasmania

In Tasmania there is an annual electricity concession which provides a daily discount worth 157.460 cents for eligible customers. In this instance, eligible customers include Services Australia or DVA Pensioner Concession Card, Services Australia Health Care Card or ImmiCard holders. To apply for this discount, households should call their provider. An online application form is also available though.

NSW

VIC

QLD

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†.

