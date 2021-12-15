How to win prizes by sharing photos of your favourite Christmas lights

‘Tis the season for Aussies to be jolly as one local energy provider is giving away $1,500 in prizes simply for spreading joy this festive season.

Bright Spark Power has teamed up with Christmas Light Search to deliver some cheer to residents in New South Wales and south-east Queensland who share photos or videos of their favourite Christmas light display.

So, if there’s a knockout winter wonderland in your street or if Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is in your front garden, now’s the time to share it on social media.

The top 10 posts with the greatest number of comments and likes will earn themselves a $50 Visa e-card and can score double that amount in electricity bill credit if they are a Bright Spark Power customer.

An additional $250 Visa e-card will also be up for grabs, plus $250 electricity credit for the most creative entry, as judged by the team at Christmas Light Search.

Those looking to partake in the festivities will need to get in quick though, as this competition closes on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

Christmas Light Search is a free online directory that allows owners of Christmas light displays to connect with people looking for lights in their local area.

For full terms and conditions, head to the Christmas Light Search website.

Compare Energy Providers

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How do I enter this competition?

To enter the Christmas Light Search competition, you will need to do the following:

Take a photo or video of your favourite festive light display, which can be your own or one you found on Christmas Light Search.

Post your entry into one of the participating Facebook groups, these include; Christmas Lights Sydney & Newcastle, Christmas Lights Orange & Central Coast, Christmas Lights Brisbane & South East

Tag @BrightSparkPower in your post

Remember, 10 winners will be chosen who have the most likes and comments on their posts across all three Facebook groups, so be sure to ask your friends and family to like and comment on your submission. Keep in mind however, that only one comment per person will count on each post.

Entrants can post up to five different submissions in the competition – the post with the highest number of interactions will count as their final entry. Only one prize can be earnt per person no matter the number of submissions that are sent through.

This competition is open to any resident in NSW or south-east QLD, whether they are a Bright Spark Power customer or not.

What is Bright Spark Power?

Bright Spark Power is an Australian-owned and operated provider that supplies electricity to homes and businesses in New South Wales and south-east Queensland. The retailer claims to focus on green energy, while also offering speciality electric vehicle charging plans and packages. Bright Spark Power has also followed suit of many other providers in ditching conditional discounts on its plans.

Bright Spark Power Prices

NSW

QLD Here are the Bright Spark Power plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Bright Spark Power plans on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: romakoma/Shutterstock.com