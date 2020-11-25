You can now get carbon neutral gas with AGL

One of Australia’s leading energy providers has launched a carbon neutral program for gas, so Aussies can now enjoy using stove top burners while doing their part for the environment.

AGL has announced that its partnership with carbon offset network Climate Active has now extended to its natural gas customers, too.

For 50c a week, households with gas can enjoy peace of mind knowing their usage is being offset by the purchase of carbon units to help fund emissions reduction projects. Climate Active has invested in a native forest regeneration project in NSW, as well as an initiative in Kenya that provides communities with energy efficient stoves.

Prior to launching Climate Active, AGL had a carbon neutral program called ‘Future Forests’ available, whereby customers paid $1 a week to have their home’s electricity emissions offset by tree planting in Western Australia. This add-on was not available to AGL gas customers.

AGL Managing Director and CEO, Brett Redman, said that due to the success following the July launch of the retailer’s Climate Active program, he has full confidence that customers will also embrace the opportunity to offset their gas usage.

“When it comes to essential services, we recognise our customers are wanting sustainable, quality products at an affordable price,” said Mr Redman.

“We are enabling customers to be part of our energy transition and make the choice on whether opting-in to Climate Active-certified carbon neutral products is right for their household or business.

“For the 20,000 customers who have made that choice, we have already taken action by purchasing eligible offset units to cover greenhouse gas emissions associated with the generation and delivery of their electricity. We’re pleased to be able to extend the offer to our gas products.”

Mr Redman explained that AGL will be working hard to deliver sustainable options for consumers in the new year.

“We will continue to put customer choice at the forefront of everything we do as we plan for carbon neutral options across all our products – electricity, gas or telecommunications by FY21,” he said.

“There is no one solution to reducing emissions but we know products like this go a long way in not just supporting our energy transition but also creating a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.”

AGL follows Powershop in offering carbon neutral gas, as well as Origin in its green LPG offset program.

Carbon neutral can be added to any residential AGL plan, whether it’s an electricity, gas or solar deal, either over the phone or online.

Image credit: Ladanivskyy Oleksandr/Shutterstock.com