Prepaid retailer Elysian Energy now one of QLD’s cheapest

Australian-owned Elysian Energy has emerged as one of Queensland’s cheapest retailers with a prepaid deal that lets customers choose how much power their home needs.

The ‘Super Simple Plan’ sits 27% below the QLD Reference Price on the Energex network, making it one of the cheapest deals in the Brisbane area at the time of publication.

What separates this retailer from the pack is that Elysian deals specifically in prepaid energy plans, meaning rather than being billed for power, customers pay for electricity in advance based on their household usage needs, known as ‘instalment levels’.

These levels come in four different tiers – The Minimalist, A New Chapter, The Good Life and The Full House – all of which include a set amount of electricity used by a typical household over a month or fortnight.

Much like a prepaid phone service, Elysian Energy allows customers to choose a plan according to their consumption needs and budget, which can help drive costs down if rates are low, explained Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“South-east QLD has been flooded with new energy providers recently – but Elysian’s products are different to most in the fact that they give Queenslanders plenty of options at a competitive price,” Mr Downes said.

“There are already a few retailers with similar payment models as Elysian but the main difference will generally be the rates customers are charged, regardless of how big or small a household is.

“It’s important for customers to understand their electricity usage habits before signing up to a prepaid deal, otherwise they risk purchasing more energy than is needed to power their home.”

The Super Simple Plan is a variable rate product, meaning Elysian Energy can change rates in the future. It comes with no exit fees or contracts, but only provides a 1c/kWh feed-in tariff for solar customers.

How much are Elysian Energy’s instalment levels?

Below is a breakdown of how much each plan costs in south east QLD according to Elysian Energy’s website. Keep in mind that each plan is best-suited to a specific household size.

Instalment Plan Fortnightly Cost Monthly Cost The Minimalist

(Individuals or Couples) $44 $95 A New Chapter

(Small Families) $65 $140 The Good Life

(Growing Households) $105 $230 The Full House

(Large Families) $130 $280

Accurate as of October 2020. According to Elysian Energy, customers will be notified before they go over their household usage allowance.

Elysian Energy Prices QLD

Here is the Elysian Energy plan on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How does Elysian Energy compare in QLD?

QLD

