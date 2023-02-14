GloBird Energy has reinstated its position as the consistently-cheapest electricity provider across the board thanks to a generous price slash and sign-up credit for households.

The provider has made some significant changes to its products over the last week, with an initial drop in prices of between 0.16% to 16.38% across most of its market offers in Victoria, New South Wales, south-east Queensland and South Australia, according to Canstar Blue’s latest price change report.

This was then followed up with a second lot of changes later in the week, which resulted in a further drop of between 0.35% to 1.97% for plans in Victoria, NSW and SEQ.

These changes have made GloBird Energy the cheapest electricity provider across all four states for household power, at the time of publication.

In addition to reducing rates, the retailer has also added a $50 sign-up credit for new customers. This is currently available on the GloSave, Boost, GloGreen and Green Light plans in NSW, VIC, SEQ and SA as well as the UltraSave plan available in NSW, SEQ and SA. Additional discounts can also be earned across most its offers by paying on time and via direct debit.

The $50 discount is claimed to be guaranteed to all new customers and requires no further conditions to be applied. Previously this was a $60 discount for Victorian customers, however it has since been reduced to $50.

For the full terms and conditions on any of these offers, it is best to visit the GloBird Energy website or contact the retailer directly.

What does GloBird Energy offer households?

Coining itself a ‘budget energy company’, GloBird Energy is well-known for its dirt-cheap prices and large variety when it comes to electricity and natural gas plans in Australia. It generally offers four to five market offers across the states it services, with each plan accommodating different household energy needs. The Boost plan, for example, is claimed to be best suited to medium to larger energy users as the block tariff rate on this plan covers a larger portion of usage than other plans, keeping the usage charges lower for longer in the billing period.

GloBird Energy also recently introduced carbon neutral energy options, which can be accessed via the GloGreen or Green Light plans. With GloGreen, bill-payers can rest assured that 100% of the carbon emissions associated with their energy usage is offset. This does, however, come at a higher cost than GloBird’s other plans, so those looking to save a few bucks whilst dipping their feet into clean energy may instead opt for Green Light, which only offsets 10% of a customers’ energy usage.

Despite changing its offers and prices more often than most retailers in the game, GloBird Energy has previously been commended for its value plans by Canstar Blue and has featured within a handful of our Most Satisfied Customer ratings over the years, particularly for its dual fuel offerings.

The retailer currently services electricity and natural gas customers in NSW, VIC, SEQ and SA.

