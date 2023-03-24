Kogan Energy to give away MEGA $1.5K in power bill credit

Keen to slash a mammoth $1.5K off your power bill? Well, customers who ‘flip the switch’ to Kogan Energy within the next two months could very well earn themselves the chance.

That’s right, the online retailer is giving one lucky household the chance to win a whopping $1,500 off their electricity bill, simply for switching energy providers.

All customers who sign up to one of Kogan Energy’s electricity plans in New South Wales, south-east Queensland, Victoria or South Australia before June 6 will go in the running to win a $1.5K bill credit.

Customers must be new to Kogan Energy and over 18 years of age to be eligible. Natural gas customers are also ineligible for this giveaway.

The winner will be contacted directly by Kogan Energy via email. This information will also be published on the Kogan Energy website.

For the full terms and conditions on this offer it is best to visit the Kogan Energy website for more details.

Kogan Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the Kogan Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How do I enter the Kogan Energy $1.5K Giveaway?

To enter Kogan Energy’s $1.5K Giveaway, bill-payers will need to do the following:

Have a residential address in NSW, QLD, SA or VIC

Sign up to a Kogan Energy electricity plan.

Existing Kogan Energy customers or households who only switch their natural gas to the retailer during the promotional period are currently not eligible for the draw.

Households must also remain an active customer with Kogan Energy until the giveaway is drawn in order to stay in the running.

The winner will have the $1,500 credit added directly to their Kogan Energy account.

What does Kogan Energy offer electricity customers?

When it comes to electricity plans, Kogan Energy keeps it fairly simple with just two market offers. These offers, however, focus on driving a value-add incentive for customers as opposed to just low usage and supply charges.

With Kogan Energy’s flagship offer, Kogan Energy with Free Kogan First, eligible households will receive a complimentary 12-month membership to Kogan First – the retailer’s shopping discount and reward program. This is worth about $99 normally.

While customers must be new Kogan First members in order to receive this offer, the retailer hasn’t excluded current members from its more competitive electricity deals. Instead, these customers can sign up to its Kogan Energy for Current Kogan First Members plan, which awards users a one-off $99 bill credit on their first bill in place of the complimentary membership.

All Kogan Energy electricity plans come with variable rates and no lock-in contracts. Monthly billing options are also available and there are no additional fees for paper bills or credit card payments.

Kogan Energy also offers natural gas plans to households in NSW and Victoria.

How does Kogan Energy stack up on price against other retailers?

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Ufuk ZIVANA/Shutterstock.com