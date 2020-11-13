IT error costs Origin Energy $120,000 for disconnecting customers

Origin has been ordered to pay $120,000 in penalties by the energy regulator after customers were wrongfully disconnected.

It is alleged that an IT system error led Origin Energy to cut power to customers who had already paid their outstanding bills.

Australian Energy Regulator (AER) Chair Clare Savage said Origin was issued with six infringement notices under the National Energy Retail Rules, which saw customers without power for a number of days.

“Disconnecting a premise is one of the most disruptive steps an energy retailer can take. Protecting customers from wrongful disconnection will always be a key priority for the AER,” she said.

“Retailers must have adequate systems in place to ensure disconnections only occur when permitted by the National Energy Retail Rules. Origin offered affected customers a fixed payment of $142 but this may not have compensated for actual losses suffered. It is not acceptable for customers to have to pay for a hotel or replace the food in their fridge because their electricity has been cut off through no fault of their own.”

Origin Energy: “We are sorry”

In response to the penalties, Origin Energy Executive General Manager John Briskin said: “We are sorry to these customers for our error which, once discovered, was fixed and an apology and compensation was provided.

“We work really hard to get things right for our customers and have learnt from this error. We have already implemented a number of improvements so this doesn’t happen again.”

All ‘big three’ energy providers in hot water

The AER has taken a strict stance on wrongful disconnections lately, with EnergyAustralia copping a penalty of $1.5 million last week for failing to protect customers in financial hardship, while AGL was fined $100,000 on 4 November for similar breaches.

With Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia both making headlines recently, it’s reassuring that all retailers – big or small – are held accountable by regulators who have customers’ best interests in mind, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“There are processes and laws retailers must follow before disconnecting power to a property, and the AER has been keeping a watchful eye on companies doing the wrong thing,” he said.

“If you are struggling to pay your bills, your retailer must take steps to help you get back on track before the last resort of disconnecting your power supply. This should never happen as long as you engage with your provider and make an effort to pay what you owe.”

Image credits: BossNid/Shutterstock.com, Kitch Bain/Shutterstock.com