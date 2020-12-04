Origin increases solar feed-in tariffs in time for summer

Summer’s here, which means it’s time to slip slop slap – and review your solar feed-in tariff (FiT). Why? Because Australia’s biggest energy provider has just beefed-up its FiTs, meaning households with solar panels will receive more money for their exports.

Origin Energy has announced that the feed-in tariffs on its dedicated solar plan in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia are getting an upgrade.

The deal, known as Solar Boost, comes with rates equal to the reference price, and now with feed-in tariffs between 14 and 16 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The retailer also offers a premium ‘Plus’ FiT to households that install solar through Origin, ranging from 18c/kWh to 22c/kWh.

Origin General Manager, Retail Sales & Marketing, Duncan Permezel, said: “We’re pleased to offer our Origin customers increased solar feed-in-tariffs across NSW, Queensland and South Australia, helping them to get more out of their solar systems.

“Customers should contact us or visit our website to take up the new solar feed-in-tariff through our Origin Solar Boost and Origin Solar Boost Plus plans.”

For new sign-ups, the higher feed-in tariff will apply automatically. However, existing customers will need to get in touch with Origin to access the new FiT rate.

What are Origin’s new feed-in tariffs?

Here are the feed-in tariff changes for Origin’s Solar Boost plan.

State Old feed-in tariff New feed-in tariff QLD 9c/kWh 14c/kWh NSW 12c/kWh 16c/kWh SA 13c/kWh 15c/kWh

Source: Origin Energy. Accurate as of December 2020.

How do Origin’s new FiTs compare to others?

It’s hard to pick holes in receiving more money for exporting power back into the grid, but is Origin’s Solar Boost deal the most you could be getting?

QLD: In Queensland, Origin’s 14c/kWh feed-in tariff works out more generous than what most other providers are offering. AGL, Red Energy and newcomer ReAmped Energy are the only other retailer’s offering higher FiTs at this stage.

In Queensland, Origin’s 14c/kWh feed-in tariff works out more generous than what most other providers are offering. AGL, Red Energy and newcomer ReAmped Energy are the only other retailer’s offering higher FiTs at this stage. NSW: NSW residents can rest assured that Origin is offering a good feed-in tariff, at 16c/kWh, compared with others in the state. Much like in Queensland, challenger brand ReAmped is offering the highest tariff at 21c/kWh on its dedicated solar plan.

NSW residents can rest assured that Origin is offering a good feed-in tariff, at 16c/kWh, compared with others in the state. Much like in Queensland, challenger brand ReAmped is offering the highest tariff at 21c/kWh on its dedicated solar plan. SA: South Australian solar households receiving a FiT from Origin will be glad to know this tariff rate is considered quite reasonable in the state. While there are three or four contenders offering a higher rate, 15c/kWh is more than what most retailers are offering.

There were no changes to its Victorian Solar Boost feed-in tariff, which remains steady at 14c/kWh.

Image credit: zstock/Shutterstock.com