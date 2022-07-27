OVO Energy slashes $100 off power bills for new customers

Have your winter energy bills left you feeling frosty towards your current energy provider? If that’s the case, OVO Energy’s latest switching promotion may just leave you feeling a bit more chilled again.

The energy retailer is slashing up to $100 from electricity bills for all new customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia.

Under its new Winter Welcome Credit, OVO Energy will pay customers credits of $8.34 in 12 monthly instalments for a grand total of $100 bill credit. Talk about a hot deal!

To bag these savings, new customers simply need to sign up online to The One Plan or The Basic Plan in their respective state, then stay with OVO Energy for a minimum of 12 months to receive the full $100 credit.

This offer cannot be redeemed alongside other promotions and is only available to new OVO Energy customers. Full terms and conditions can be found on the OVO Energy website.

What does OVO Energy offer?

Established in the UK where it has more than five million customers, OVO Energy has been a competitive player in the Aussie energy market since 2019. In addition to offering attractive pricing, the retailer has a unique selling point through its guaranteed ‘bill smoothing’. This helps to reduce the likelihood of bill shock by evenly splitting customers’ energy costs over 12 equal monthly payments, with costs re-evaluated as changes occur to keep bills nice and simple. The retailer also pays 3 per cent interest on credits accumulated on customers’ accounts.

OVO Energy is GreenPower and Climate Active accredited, offering customers the option of adding 100 per cent GreenPower to their plan. This means the retailer will commit to purchasing 100 per cent renewable energy matched to the amount of electricity used by the customer.

Compare OVO Energy’s prices to other retailers in your state by clicking the relevant tab below.

