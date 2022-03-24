RACV launches carbon neutral energy offer in Victoria

One of Victoria’s leading motor insurance clubs has launched a new electricity deal for households, in partnership with Energy Locals.

‘Arcline by RACV’ is now available to Victorians, a plan that comes with competitive wholesale electricity rates for a fixed monthly fee. It also touts cleaner energy by offsetting all carbon emissions from its customers’ power usage, with GreenPower options available.

This product is the latest step in the organisation’s commitment to helping Aussies transition to a cleaner energy future, RACV Executive General Manager Home and Energy Nicole Brasz explained.

“RACV has offered Victorians a range of products in the home and energy space for a number of years now, including RACV Solar, so it makes sense for us to offer a retail energy product to continue to support RACV members and customers in the home,” she said.

RACV Solar is the company’s dedicated solar service which helps tailor energy solutions for Victorians interested in solar panels, battery storage, electric vehicle charging, hot water systems or heating and cooling.

Arcline by RACV also claims to offer its own version of bill smoothing, aptly named ‘Smoothpay’, which allows consumers to nominate a fixed amount to be paid off their bill over a fortnightly or monthly basis – helping to reduce bill shock.

Ms Brasz added: “Unlike traditional retailers, there is no mark-up added to our fixed wholesale rates, so Arcline by RACV provides customers cleaner energy with nothing to hide – just a simple and affordable plan, with certainty.”

Following the likes of Amber Electric and CoPower, Arcline by RACV will operate in partnership with Australian-owned retailer Energy Locals, to deliver power to residents in Victoria.

Energy Locals CEO Adrian Merrick said this collaboration with RACV will give Victorians yet another choice in a market that’s already fiercely competitive.

“RACV and Energy Locals are very much aligned on delivering quality products and services for customers, in moving the market away from the traditional energy retail model and being a customer champion.”

For more information, please visit RACV’s website.

What is RACV?

The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) is a motoring club which offers a range of products and services to its members, from emergency roadside assistance, car and home insurance, travel services and car loans. RACV claims to have more than two million members in Victoria.

