ReAmped Energy calls out competition as it notches 50k customers

Low-cost provider ReAmped Energy announced it has cracked its 50,000th customer since its Australian inception in early 2019. And the retailer marked the milestone with a cheeky dig at the competition.

The growing independent is known for undercutting its rivals on price, which recently saw it battle GloBird Energy over cheaper electricity prices in New South Wales.

ReAmped Energy’s CEO Luke Blincoe said the milestone was a testament to the brand’s commitment to helping Aussie customers lower their power bills.

“When we launched in Australia in 2019, we did so knowing there was a huge appetite for simple, low prices and for an energy provider that really drives competition in the market,” he said. “The fact we’ve reached 50,000 customers inside three years shows we were onto something.

“We like to think we’ve had a positive impact on the energy market in general because we’re consistently offering customers some of the cheapest deals around, but at the same time we are forcing other retailers to try to keep pace with us.”

The provider launched its electricity services in February 2019, and is now available to customers in New South Wales, Victoria, South East Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.

ReAmped Energy has also confirmed that it’ll start slinging natural gas in NSW next year, with plans to launch gas in other states.

ReAmped Energy set to ‘call out the dodgy crap’

While ReAmped Energy celebrated its latest achievement of reaching 50,000 customers, it did so by making a bold statement to its opposition.

Luke Blincoe added: “We made a commitment to be top of comparison tables on the government and commercial websites as much as we possibly could and that’s why we are relentlessly reducing prices to undercut our rivals and stay ahead of the pack.

“We care about our customers, but we also care about customers of other providers who are paying too much, so we are renewing our commitment to Australians that we’ll be calling out the dodgy crap whenever we see it and advocating for all consumers to get a better deal.”

But the retailer took it one step further on its website, which stated many power companies simply weren’t doing enough.

ReAmped Energy stated: “We’re passionate about doing what’s right for consumers and driving competition in the market. That’s why we think it’s time for more energy retailers to drop the bull**** of sign-up bonuses, so called features and rewards, and to simply focus on giving Aussie consumers a fairer price for power.”

A recent Canstar Blue survey uncovered that almost one in five Australians found comparing plans and providers too complicated, while 15 per cent of respondents stated they were attracted to a big discount or sign-up credit.

