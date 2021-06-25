ReAmped Energy wins Outstanding Value award in QLD

Advertisement

Up-and-coming retailer ReAmped Energy has defeated the top dogs in the increasingly competitive Queensland retail market, winning Canstar Blue’s 2021 Outstanding Value award in the Sunshine State.

These awards are in addition to Canstar Blue’s annual customer satisfaction ratings, and are designed to showcase the electricity providers who hold the best overall value not only in price, but also customer incentives and features.

This achievement underpins the power company’s commitment to providing Aussies with great service and fair prices said ReAmped Energy’s CEO, Luke Blincoe.

“This award has assured us that we’re doing the right thing by our customers,” he said. “People like that we take the hassle, confusion and commitment out of electricity and channel that extra energy into price-focused plans. As an independent we know we need to put customers first, or we won’t get off the starting line – great service and strong pricing allow us to do that. Australians are sick of paying too much for crap service and that’s why we’re the number one choice for value.”

The Brisbane-based provider also held its own in New South Wales and South Australia, however it was GloBird Energy that took out the Outstanding Value award in these states, as well as Victoria.

It’s fitting to see a local company like ReAmped Energy be recognised for its value in south-east QLD, and serves as a reminder that often it’s the smaller companies offering cheaper prices as well as better service said Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“It’s great that Queenslanders have so many choices when it comes to picking their preferred electricity provider, and ReAmped Energy has built a strong case in consistently delivering low prices to customers across the South-East,” he said. “ReAmped Energy has also proven it’s not afraid to drop its rates to outmanoeuvre the competition, which is a huge win for Queensland households looking to lower their power bills.”

“Since its launch in 2019, ReAmped has been extremely proactive in the Sunshine State, amassing thousands of customers jumping ship from other brands who are simply fed up with paying higher than average prices.”

To help determine the winners, Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value awards use a complex rating methodology exclusive to Canstar Blue, which compare each provider’s performance across single rate and controlled load tariffs offered to new customers over a six-month historical consideration period, including each distribution network within every state and territory. Further details on the Outstanding Value award methodology can be found here.

ReAmped Energy Prices QLD

ReAmped prides itself on offering low variable rates and as a result, is generally one of the cheapest providers in each state it operates in. Below are ReAmped’s prices on our database for customers in QLD. For a more specific range of quotes in your area, it’s best to head to our comparison tool.

About ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy is an independent electricity provider, selling electricity in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and the ACT. ReAmped is making a name for itself through its simple, no conditional discount plans that offer reasonably low base rates without any exit fees or lock-in contracts.

It generally offers three plans in each state, all of which come with variable rates and no confusing discounts. ReAmped also offers solar-specific plans to customers looking for a higher feed-in tariff (FiT), with the exception of Victoria where a standard FiT rate is offered.



