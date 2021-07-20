Elysian Energy launches monthly subscription plan with huge benefits

Elysian Energy has caused a stir by offering a monthly subscription-based plan that has no daily supply charges – a fixed charge customers usually pay for being connected to an electricity network.

The Aussie-owned retailer is slinging the Power Maximiser deal to customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia, while also launching its services to households and small businesses across the ACT and Tasmania.

For $80 a month, customers will receive up to 250 kilowatt hours (kWh) of included electricity usage as well as no daily supply charges, making the plan one of the cheapest on our database at the time of publication.

So, with all these potential savings on offer, many consumers will be asking that age-old question; what’s the catch? Let’s take a closer look.

What is the Power Maximiser?

Power Maximiser is Elysian Energy’s latest offer that spruiks a monthly subscription fee which waives two of the main components of power bills… wait, what? Well, unlike most energy plans, Power Maximiser doesn’t sting customers a daily supply charge for being connected to the grid, but rather bills account holders a monthly membership fee of $80. This fee not only covers what would be the ‘daily supply charge’ but also the first 250 kWh of energy usage for the month.

This means that customers who don’t use more than 250kWh of power a month may find great value in this offer. And that’s not to say this plan isn’t for customers with higher energy consumption needs, as Elysian charges a reasonably competitive usage rate for households that exceed 250kWh of electricity usage a month – which differs between 9.9c/kWh to 22c/kWh, depending on location.

The Power Maximiser plan is currently available in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, the ACT and Tasmania.

Power Maximiser Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are the Elysian Energy plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Elysian Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Elysian Energy plans on our database for QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Elysian Energy plans on our database for SA. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Advertisement

Power Maximiser Features

According to the Elysian Energy website, Power Maximiser has a range of features and benefits, including:

Competitive usage rates with no daily supply charges

No conditional discounts, credit card fees or moving/reconnection fees

No lock-in contracts or exit fees

No paper bill fees

So, is there a catch?

With a deal as intriguing as this one, we dived into the fine print to explore if there were any hidden fees attached or eligibility criteria for customers to meet that could potentially unravel any savings. And while there isn’t necessarily a catch behind the benefits on offer, customers should be aware they’ll be paying an ongoing membership fee to unlock the perks mentioned above.

It’s also worth pointing out that bill-payers should always consider their energy usage habits before signing up to a deal. In this case, larger households with higher electricity consumption needs may use well beyond the included 250kWh a month. That being said, Power Maximiser’s rates after this monthly usage threshold tend to be lower than average in most areas, so it may just be a case of ensuring the $80 monthly fee is worth it.

To give you a clearer indication of what the average energy usage looks like per household – and to determine whether the Power Maximiser is for you – we’ve listed some information below.

If you were to sign up to the Power Maximiser plan, 3,000kWh a year of energy usage would be covered in yearly membership fees. Below you’ll find the average annual electricity usage per household in each state, specific to a distribution network.

State/Territory Distribution Network Average Annual Energy Usage Remaining Energy Usage ACT EvoEnergy 6,407kWh 3,407kWh NSW Ausgrid 5,529kWh 2,529kWh QLD Energex 5,481kWh 2,481kWh SA SAPN 4,950kWh 1,950kWh TAS TasNetworks 8,619kWh 5,619kWh VIC Citipower 4,350kWh 1,350kWh

Source: Australian Energy Regulator (AER). Information accurate as of December 2020.

As you can see above, the average household will still likely pay for excess electricity usage after paying the subscription fees on Elysian’s Power Maximiser. Rates will be different across all states, territories and distribution networks, which is why it’s best to use our free comparison tool for a range of quotes specific to your area.

Should customers give Power Maximiser a go?

Elysian Energy has certainly given Australians something to think about by waiving the daily supply charges and a large portion of usage charges in exchange for a membership fee, which could benefit many households said Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane.

“The prospect of paying zero supply rates is a huge drawcard as it’s normally an unavoidable fee most customers simply pay for being connected to the grid,” he said. “Throw in a capped usage amount per month and this deal seems like a great offer, so long as customers don’t mind paying an ongoing membership fee.”

“Customers with lower energy consumption needs could stand to save the most on the Power Maximiser, especially if they don’t consume more than 250kWh a month in electricity. Always check the fine print before signing away on the dotted line and remember to compare deals in market to see if Elysian is offering the best value for your circumstances.”

See how Elysian Energy compares on price by checking out the deals listed below.

Compare Energy Providers

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Bany/Shutterstock.com