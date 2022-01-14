How to grill your bill with Energy Locals

Ignite the barbeque this summer and grill your power bill with Energy Locals by simply referring family or friends.

The Aussie-owned provider has doubled its referral credit until the end of January, where existing customers who get their mates to switch will both receive $50 worth of free power.

Talk about a win-win!

This promotion claims to be all about helping Aussies take advantage of bill savings while doing their bit for the environment, Energy Locals Founder and CEO Adrian Merrick said.

“Most of our members are very satisfied with our service, so if the topic of energy providers came up (as much as we all try to talk about more interesting things) over a barbeque or catch-up, we thought they would value an additional incentive to help their friends and family get a cheap, carbon neutral energy deal. It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

“We’re very excited about this year and we have gas launching soon, so it’s the perfect time to make the switch and enjoy a better energy experience.”

Part of what makes Energy Locals different to other power companies is that it offers customers wholesale electricity rates for a fixed monthly membership fee. On top of this, the provider also claims its plans are 100 per cent carbon neutral, meaning that any emissions generated from a customer’s electricity usage will be offset at no extra cost.

Energy Locals currently services homes and businesses in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

The $50 bonus referral credit is only available until 31 January 2022. After this date the credit will revert back to its standard $25. For more information, visit Energy Locals’ website.

Energy Locals Prices

I’m an Energy Locals customer, how do I refer my friends?

According to Energy Locals, existing customers will need to ask their friends to mention their name when they sign up to a plan via the retailer’s website. Through the online form, the referred friend will then need to select the ‘Friend’ option in the ‘How did you hear about us?’ section and jot down the name or account number of the person who referred them.

Members can refer as many people as they want and get $50 credit for every successful referral before 31 January 2022.

What is Energy Locals’ Grill Your Bill?

Grill Your Bill is Energy Locals’ referral program that rewards customers who spread the word about switching to the provider. As part of the promotion, existing customers will receive a unique link that can be passed on to friends and family. Every time a person clicks on this link and successfully joins Energy Locals, a small bill credit will be awarded to the new and exisiting customer’s account. Until 31 January 2022, this credit is worth $50 for each bill-payer. After this date however, it will revert back to a $25 credit.

The program aims to promote ‘community power’, with the retailer sharing that referral links can be shared ‘anywhere legal’, whether that be via social media, text message, email or even in handwriting.

Customers can also claim a Grill Your Bill credit if they join over the phone and mention the name of an existing customer who has referred them.

Compare Electricity Prices

See how Energy Locals compares to other power providers in your state on price below.

