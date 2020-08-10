Are you trying to figure out which NBN plan best suits your data and speed needs? Canstar Blue has compiled a comparison of the biggest and best National Broadband Network (NBN) providers and their plans to help you decide, from the cheapest with the most basic speeds to unlimited deals with lightning-fast downloads. If you’re in a hurry, check out our ‘key takeouts’ from each NBN provider and you’ll be better-informed about your options and choosing the best internet plan for you.

Before we go into details about the NBN plans and providers we’ve compared, it’s important to understand the difference between the data download speeds you can pay for, to help you put the prices of these plans into perspective. It’s also a good idea if you check the details of your existing broadband plan, to give you a good idea of what download speed you think you will need – and what is going to represent good value for money for you. But first, here is a quick comparison of plans.

NBN Plans – quick glance

This page lists NBN plans from Australia’s biggest providers, but if you’re in a hurry and just want to see a quick selection of deals, we’ve got some top picks below.

NBN 100 Plans

NBN 50 Plans

NBN 25 Plans

NBN 12 Plans Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Compare NBN Plans

Loading...

What to consider when comparing NBN plans

There are a few things to consider when comparing NBN plans, especially when you’re looking for the best NBN plan to suit your needs. There are generally four speed tiers to choose from and data inclusions can vary. You’ll also need to consider if you want to sign on to a contract or prefer the flexibility of a month-to-month plan, along with any entertainment extras or bundles you want included. To help you get started with your NBN plan comparisons, we’ll take a look at NBN plans available from some of the most popular NBN providers around.

For more on how to choose the best NBN plans for you, hit the following links to jump to more information on comparing NBN plans, NBN speeds and more. Otherwise, scroll down for more details, plans and prices from some of Australia’s top NBN providers.

Top NBN Plans and Providers

Below is a look at the NBN plans which the top NBN providers are currently offering. Click the link to jump to the provider of your choice or scroll through to check out and compare what each of these NBN providers have to offer:

Telstra NBN Plans

Telstra boasts a simple mix of NBN bundles to pick from, based on varying data allowances. The first step is to decide how much data you think you will need (100GB, 500GB, or unlimited), and then you can start to consider add-on extras such as Telstra TV (which gives you access to Netflix and Stan) and Foxtel.

Telstra offers three speeds — NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100, however NBN 100 is only available to select customers with a FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

Data allowances vary from 500GB up to unlimited data for NBN.

Month-to-month plans feature a $216 modem fee, but this is free when you stay connected for 24 months.

Unlimited data starts at $90 per month.

New connections incur a $99 setup fee.

When you’re thinking about signing up to a Telstra NBN plan, look carefully at the potential start-up costs. Telstra says an additional fee of $240 may apply if you require a professional installation. And if you’re in a new development and not already connected to the NBN, a $300-odd NBN Co New Development Charge may also apply.

Telstra NBN key takeouts:

Impressive entertainment options available (Telstra TV, Foxtel), plus included national calls on all plans.

Premium Speed available to eligible customers.

No lock-in contracts, but setup costs may apply.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Core Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $291 for first month 500GB Max Data ** /billing period $75 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $306 for first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Aussie Broadband NBN Plans

Aussie Broadband frequently tops speed tests for its fast, industry-leading NBN. Its premium NBN 100 plan lists a typical evening speed of 86Mbps; currently, this is faster than typical evening speeds cited by other leading NBN providers.

Customers may also appreciate Aussie Broadband’s range of plan add-ons and options, commitment to customer service, and simple, no lock-in plan structure. With no set-up or exit fees on month-to-month plans, no data overage charges, and the option to bring your own modem, the company’s NBN plans are flexible and bill-shock free.

Aussie Broadband NBN key takeouts:

One of the highest-rated NBN providers in speed tests.

No surprise fees, even on month-to-month plans.

Australian customer service.

Optus NBN Plans

Optus offers a simple selection of broadband plans, with a more streamlined approach allowing customers to more easily navigate their options and choose a bundle that’s right for them, with unlimited data offered by default. Optus is working hard to battle for its image as a premier provider, while still offering competitive prices. Here are some features you can expect from the NBN plans Optus offers:

Two base NBN plans: An everyday unlimited internet plan starting from $75 per month, or an ‘Entertainer’ plan costing $90 per month for NBN 50 with a Fetch set top box and entertainment pack included. Both options also include Optus Sport.

An everyday unlimited internet plan starting from $75 per month, or an ‘Entertainer’ plan costing $90 per month for NBN 50 with a Fetch set top box and entertainment pack included. Both options also include Optus Sport. No lock-in contracts: All plans are month-to-month, with a $99 setup fee and $252 modem fee (modem fees are waived if you stay connected for 36 months).

All plans are month-to-month, with a $99 setup fee and $252 modem fee (modem fees are waived if you stay connected for 36 months). Speed boost: Boost your plan to NBN 100/20 from $20 extra per month.

The most exciting plan seems to be the $90 one, which crams a lot of extra stuff in for that $15 premium and makes a great all-round package deal.

Optus NBN key takeouts:

Probably cheaper than you’d think.

Great entertainment options if you want them.

Fairly simple product range to select from, add-on speed boosts.

iiNet NBN Plans

iiNet was taken over by the TPG Group in late 2015, but maintains its own identity and broadband plans. It has a solid reputation for good customer service, but iiNet is about more than just friendly voices when you pick up the phone, as its NBN packages will attest. There are a total of four speed options, and each includes iiNet’s Netphone (VoIP) service.

There are two plan data options: 500GB or ‘Liimitless’ data – starting at $59.99 (NBN 12) and $69.99 (NBN 25) per month respectively.

500GB or ‘Liimitless’ data – starting at $59.99 (NBN 12) and $69.99 (NBN 25) per month respectively. Speed boosts are then available: NBN 50 costs an extra $10 each month, and NBN 100 another $10 again. Note that all plans on these tiers come with unlimited data.

The cheapest Premium 100Mbps plan is priced at $99.99, and includes unlimited data. After that you, could pay out $109.99 or $119.99 depending on your call packs preferences. Fetch entertainment bundles are also available from an extra $5 a month, but on six-month plans are often included at no extra cost.

These iiNet plans are available with no lock-in contract, or over six months. However, the former will mean you need to pay extra if you buy a pre-configured modem.

iiNet NBN key takeouts:

Cheap Fetch entertainment options.

Good choice of plans for heavy data users, and those with a need for speed.

VoIP services are available. You can also add the international VoIP pack for an extra $10 per month.

TPG NBN Plans

TPG faces increased competition from the likes of iiNet, Dodo and Optus, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t offer great plans. TPG breaks its NBN plans into three different categories – NBN 12, NBN 50 and NBN 100 – all of which come with a Wi-Fi modem and are bundled with the telco’s Digital Voice Service. Each category includes three plan options based on data allowance or call inclusions.

Basic Plans: TPG NBN 12 plans all come with a maximum download speed of 12Mbps. The cheapest deal at $29.99 comes with just 10GB of data, while the cheapest unlimited plan will cost $59.99. In between you can get 100GB of data for $49.99.

TPG NBN 12 plans all come with a maximum download speed of 12Mbps. The cheapest deal at $29.99 comes with just 10GB of data, while the cheapest unlimited plan will cost $59.99. In between you can get 100GB of data for $49.99. Standard Plus Plans: TPG NBN 50 plans come with a maximum download speed of 50Mbps. The standard configuration comes with unlimited data. The cheapest of these Standard Plus plans is the $69.99 package which brings local, national, mobile and international calls at PAYG rates. You can then add a voice pack for $10 a month.

TPG NBN 50 plans come with a maximum download speed of 50Mbps. The standard configuration comes with unlimited data. The cheapest of these Standard Plus plans is the $69.99 package which brings local, national, mobile and international calls at PAYG rates. You can then add a voice pack for $10 a month. Premium Plans: TPG’s NBN 100 plans are for serious internet users, bringing a maximum download speed of 100Mbps. You’ll pay a minimum of $89.99, while an extra $20 will get you unlimited calls, plus unlimited calls to 15 countries.

All plans are available with no lock-in contract, or as an 18-month deal. The difference is that if you want the flexibility of leaving any time you like, you’ll need to pay a $99.95 set-up fee.

TPG NBN key takeouts:

Easy to navigate product range.

No-contract or 18-month options available.

Low data and basic speed options for those who want them.

Vodafone NBN Plans

Vodafone is the last of the ‘Big 3’ mobile carriers – after Optus and Telstra – to offer NBN plans, but has some downright competitive NBN deals. All plans come with unlimited data, and prices start at $65 a month.

There are three speed tiers available: NBN 25, 50 and 100. Plans start at $65 per month for new connections.

All plans come with no lock-in contract by default, but users will pay $180 upfront for the modem.

The modem comes with 4G backup, and is reduced to $0 over 36 months through monthly credits to your account of $5.

Vodafone is also backed by its 4G network, with all routers coming with in-built 4G backup just in case the NBN service is down for whatever reason. Vodafone also backs its plans with a 30-day network satisfaction guarantee, meaning you can leave your contract if you’re not happy. Aside from this, Vodafone also offers big bonuses such as bonus mobile data, free Netflix and other goodies from time to time.

Vodafone NBN key takeouts:

Competitive NBN plans with no lock-in contracts.

4G network backup on all plans.

Exciting periodic bonuses available.

Internode NBN Plans

Internode is a direct subsidiary of its bigger brother, iiNet, and other provider included in this guide. Internode was one of the originators of ADSL2+ internet, and now features as a top telco for NBN, as well as home phone and mobile services. Internode offers unlimited Standard NBN 25, Standard Plus NBN 50 and Platinum NBN 100 speed tiers (labelled ‘Bronze’, ‘Silver’ ‘Gold’, and ‘Platinum’ respectively).

The range of data and speed options available through Internode makes it a great way to create a customised, mix-and-match NBN plan, with unlimited data beginning at $69.99 per month for NBN 25. If you’re looking for something faster, NBN 50 is available from $79.99 per month, and NBN 100 from $99.99, and all options can be purchased on a monthly basis or on a six-month contract. Like iiNet, Internode users can also bundle in a Fetch entertainment pack from $5 extra per month, and call packs from an additional $10 monthly.

Internode NBN key takeouts:

A variety of speed, data, and contract options.

Plenty of add-on extras, such as calls and Fetch TV.

Part of the iiNet family.

MyRepublic NBN Plans

MyRepublic has created a lot of buzz and since its introduction to the Aussie market in 2016 it has amassed a strong following thanks to its cheap prices and no-fuss plans on offer. While you won’t get the ‘cheapest of the cheap’ prices with MyRepublic, it does offer tantalising plans – all with unlimited data.

MyRepublic has decided to focus on NBN plans at the NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100/20 and NBN 100/40 speed tiers, with unlimited data on all plans. There are two different plan types available on all speed tiers — no lock-in with option to BYO modem, or 12 month contract. Both the month-to-month and 12-month plans are the same monthly price, but locking in for 12 months will allow you to add on a standard NBN rental modem for $1 (plus postage) — the no lock-in plan requires you to pay full price for the modem. There are also gamer-specific plans at NBN 50 and NBN 100 speeds (both NBN 100/20 and 100/40 speeds), with perks and optimised services included with the aim to create a great experience for online gamers.

Home phone packs are available as add-ons, with a $0 connection offering access to Aussie landline numbers only. You’ll need to pay extra to access calls to Australian mobile and international numbers.

MyRepublic NBN key takeouts:

Some of the cheapest unlimited NBN 100 plans out there.

Choice of NBN 25, NBN 50 or NBN 100 speeds.

Cheap no lock-in contract or 12-month plans.

Belong NBN Plans

Belong offers three NBN speed options, all with unlimited monthly data. Starter plans are priced from $55 per month and offer speeds up to 30Mbps; Standard Plus (NBN 50) plans begin at $65 per month; and Premium (NBN 100) plans are available from $90 per month. Customers have the option of going month-to-month on all plans, or signing a 12-month contract for Standard Plus and Starter speeds. If you do decide to skip the contract, you’ll pay an extra $5 per month for both Starter and Standard Plus plans.

Customers who sign up for 12 months will receive an included WiFi modem ($60 on month-to-month plans), and all plans come with $0 standard activation. New NBN customers are also entitled to a free Belong mobile SIM, which comes pre-loaded with $80 of free mobile credit. You can activate your Belong mobile service on any unlocked phone via the Belong smartphone app.

Belong NBN key takeouts:

$5 monthly discount when you sign a 12-month contract.

Plans come with $80 free Belong Mobile credit.

Premium (NBN 100) speed available.

Dodo NBN Plans

Dodo has a reputation for providing cheap and cheerful home broadband, and its NBN plans are no exception. Opting for a simplified approach to an often-confusing product, Dodo now includes unlimited data on all NBN plans. There are three speed tiers on offer – NBN 25, NBN 50, and NBN 100 – and customers can choose from going contract-free, or signing up for 12 (and enjoying waived modem and setup fees).

With month-to-month modem and fees totalling $120 Dodo customers can save by committing to a longer-term contract. However, if you are looking for a basic NBN 12 plan, you may want to shop around.

Dodo NBN key takeouts:

A mix of plans that are easily tailored to your data and speed requirements.

The option of month-to-month or 12-month contracts.

Good balance of additional call extras for reasonable prices.

Other NBN providers to consider

There’s plenty of other providers on the market offering competitive NBN plans. If you’re looking for an unlimited data plan at speeds that will cover the average household, Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) could be your best bet – we’ve rounded up several additional offers below.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their monthly cost first, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What are the best NBN plans?

At Canstar Blue, we have an expert methodology to identify the best value NBN plans available right now, based on a mix of price and features. Here are the best NBN plans in August 2020 you can find on our database:

Best NBN Plans NBN Speed/Provider Plan Details #1 Basic NBN 12 Flip Value 12 BYO Unlimited – $44.90/month #2 Standard NBN 25 Plan Flip Premium 25 BYO Unlimited – $49.90/month #3 Standard Plus NBN 50 Plan Belong Standard Plus Unlimited – $65/month #4 Premium NBN 100 Plan Aussie Broadband Family BYO Unlimited – $99/month #5 Telstra NBN Plan Telstra BYO Unlimited – $90/month #6 Optus NBN Plan Optus Everyday Phone Lite Bundle Unlimited – $75/month #7 TPG NBN Plan TPG 12 SL Bundle BYO Unlimited – $59.99/month #8 iiNet NBN Plan NBN 25 Limitless Unlimited – $69.99/month

We regularly update our list of the best NBN plans to help you find a great deal. See our expert methodology used to determine the best plans. You can also use our NBN comparison tool to see plans compared from a wide range of providers. Here you will see plans ranked by value with a score between 0 and 10.

What makes the best NBN plan?

Generally, a good NBN plan relies on the right combination of three elements:

Price

Speed

Reliability of connection

Every Aussie household wants a reliable connection that won’t drop out or slow down, but the right price and speed may vary between families and individuals. If you’re on a tighter budget, you may be limited in terms of the maximum speed you can comfortably afford each month. In contrast, if you’re a heavy video streamer or a big online gamer, you may be happy to pay a little extra for a faster plan.

Each household has different needs when it comes to NBN plans. We have several guides on specific types of NBN plans across cost, inclusions and users:

Finding the perfect-fit NBN plan for yourself or your family often consists of a compromise between price and connection speed. Comparing broadband plans before you commit can help you work out the best internet deals and cheapest NBN prices, but getting real value will often come down to choosing the best NBN speed tier for your needs.

Research from Canstar Blue has shown that not every NBN user is aware of their current plan speed, which can cause issues if your connection isn’t fast enough to handle your household usage.

When comparing NBN plans, it’s important to look not just at the potential download speeds, but also each telco’s listed Typical Evening Speed for plan tiers. This is the average speed users on a plan will experience during peak periods (between 7pm – 11pm), and is generally the most accurate indicator of how fast your plan will actually be. The NBN speed tiers are:

NBN 1000/50 Home Ultrafast: Up to 1000Mbps download, 50Mbps upload

Up to 1000Mbps download, 50Mbps upload NBN 250/25 Home Superfast: Up to 250 Mbps download, 25Mbps upload

Up to 250 Mbps download, 25Mbps upload NBN 100/40 Premium Speed: Up to 100Mbps download, 40Mbps upload

Up to 100Mbps download, 40Mbps upload NBN 100/20 Premium Speed: Up to 100Mbps download, 20Mbps upload

Up to 100Mbps download, 20Mbps upload NBN 50/20 Standard Plus Speed: Up to 50Mbps download, 20Mbps upload

Up to 50Mbps download, 20Mbps upload NBN 25/10 Standard Speed: Up to 25Mbps download, 10Mbps upload

Up to 25Mbps download, 10Mbps upload NBN 12/1 Basic Speed: Up to 12Mbps download, 1Mbps upload

The additional NBN Premium Evening Speed tier, which was introduced in early 2020 — the NBN 100/20 speed tier, is offered by some providers as a replacement to the NBN 100/40, so keep this in mind if you’re comparing NBN 100 plans. The only difference between these is the upload speed — 40Mbps or 20Mbps. For most home internet use, upload speed isn’t as important as download speed, however, if you tend to upload large files regularly and you’re looking at NBN 100 plans, you might find the 100/40 speed is more suitable for your needs.

Both the NBN 1000 and NBN 250 speeds are not widely available, with only a small selection of providers currently offering plans on these speed tiers. Another thing to consider if you’re looking for a plan on the faster speed tiers (even NBN 100 plans) is that these fast speeds often require a certain connection type and may only be available in certain areas of the country.

If you’re torn between two speed tiers, it may be safest to pick the faster option (assuming it fits within your budget). With price differences between speeds still averaging at around $10 each month (depending on your telco), making the decision to upgrade may pay off down the line – resulting in an overall better performance from your NBN plan.

How to compare NBN plans

The best NBN plan for you will depend on factors such as how much data you need, what speed tier you’d prefer, and any additional features you’re interested in, not to mention your budget. Keep in mind that unlimited data is fairly standard on most NBN plans, and the speed tier you choose will have the biggest impact on the price you will pay.

Going with a NBN plan without a contract may also increase the monthly cost slightly compared with a one or two-year contract, not to mention any upfront fees or modem costs. Also, not all providers bundle in a TV or entertainment pack, so this is very much a point of personal preference. Entertainment bundles aren’t for everyone and are often more expensive or are an additional monthly cost — consider whether this extra entertainment option is something you will use and whether it’s really worth the extra cost for your household.

Once you have a clear idea of what you want from your NBN plan, you should then compare NBN plans from a range of providers. Keep in mind that while there are the big internet companies which have a large portion of the NBN market share, there are around 200 NBN providers out there. Looking at plans from a range of NBN providers, both the big and small names, may help you to find the best NBN plan for your home.

To help make comparing a range of NBN plans easy, you can use our NBN comparison tool at the top of this page. You can filter by provider, speed tier, price, plan length and more. Plus, it’s free to use! Once you’ve compared NBN plans from a range of providers, you might want to check your address on the website of your preferred provider to ensure that your speed tier of choice is available to you, as some providers may limit speeds to certain connection types.

Advertisement

Top 5 Most Popular NBN Providers

Every year at Canstar Blue, we release our annual customer satisfaction review for NBN providers. If you’re curious as to the experiences that Aussie customers have had with some of Australia’s most popular NBN providers, you can check out the 2020 Most Satisfied Customers NBN Providers award. Providers are ranked by speed and reliability, customer service, value for money, ease of setup, bill and cost clarity, along with overall customer satisfaction.

Here is a quick glance at the top 5 most popular NBN providers as rated by Australian customers, the rest of the results can be found in the report.

Ranking Provider Prices #1 Aussie Broadband Plans from $59/month #2 Westnet Plans from $59.99/month #3 Internode Plans from $49.99/month #4 Belong Plans from $55/month #5 TPG Plans from $29.99/month

Other NBN providers

In this report we have reviewed the NBN plans of 10 major service providers, but it’s important to know that there are numerous other telcos out there all desperate to get you connected. You can learn about more of them in our article named: The best NBN providers you’ve never heard of, or browse through selected NBN providers below.

About the author of this page

This page was written and is regularly updated by Canstar Blue’s Telco Editor, Tara Donnelly. Having spent over seven years writing for and editing telco comparison websites, she’s an expert in all things phone & internet, including NBN plans and how to find the best deal for your family. She loves to highlight the next best NBN deals, while also flagging the things you need to be aware of. Tara also acts as a spokesperson for Canstar Blue.

Compare Wireless Routers