NBN announces suburbs receiving first speed upgrades

Posted by

Advertisement

We’ve known for some months now that the NBN Co will be providing a systemic fibre extension for selected households, upgrading bandwidth capacities and speed potential with an additional visit from technicians. This week, the locations of the first 100,000 buildings to receive a fibre upgrade were confirmed, in the first step of a $4.5 billion plan to bring better speeds to 625,000 addresses across the country.

The 100,000 properties scheduled to be getting upgrades are part of already existing Fibre to the Node connections, the slowest wired connection type, in local areas. The fibre extension is happening in parts of NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, with NBN co speaking to ISPs before finalising its 2021 rollout plans.

An NBN Co box servicing a property

The 100,000 properties on the initial upgrade plan exist in the following suburbs and towns:

  • Belmont North, NSW
  • Charlestown, NSW
  • Toronto, NSW
  • Carramar, NSW
  • Castle Hill, NSW
  • Holsworthy, NSW
  • Liverpool, NSW
  • Wetherill Park, NSW
  • Lyndhurst, VIC
  • NarreWarren, VIC
  • Acacia Ridge, QLD
  • Browns Plains, QLD
  • Eight Mile Plains, QLD
  • Oxenford, QLD
  • Osborne, SA
  • Cannington, WA
  • Double View, WA

Included properties will receive an upgrade to Fibre to the Premises technology, which will lead to a boost in performance and speeds when compared to Fibre to the Node. Overall, NBN Co is aiming to have 2 million premises on a faster connection by the end of 2023.

Love home internet? Get the right plan for you

With so many internet providers out there, and so much complication around technology types, technician visits, contract lengths and drop-outs, it’s tough to know what plan you can rely on. That’s why it’s important to find the best NBN plan for you – to give you the least headaches and the best experience. We’ve done the hard work for you – you can find our 2020 NBN ratings here, or you can find a selection of plans worth looking into below.

Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

News for HFC NBN Customers

NBN Co has also been working hard on improving the speeds of customers on Hybrid Fibre Coaxial connections (HFC), trying to get up to 25% of customers on connections that can handle ultrafast speeds (currently, only 7% of HFC connections can). NBN Co predicts that by June 2021, over two-thirds of existing HFC customers will be able to access NBN 1000 speeds, which can achieve speeds of 500Mbps to up to 1Gbps.

“More than 72 per cent of our fixed line network is already capable of supporting wholesale download speeds of 100Mbps or faster,” said Stephen Rue, the NBN Co Chief Executive Officer.

“Throughout 2020, as people have worked, studied and increasingly entertained themselves at home, approximately 55,000 customers have chosen to upgrade via their internet provider to plans offering download speeds of around 100Mbps or better.”

More on the NBN:

Superfast and Ultrafast NBN plans

NBN 250 Plans Compared

The following table shows selected published unlimited Aussie Broadband, MyRepublic, Telstra and Kogan NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast – Flexi

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $69 upfront plus $10 P&H

min. cost $109 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $109Advertised Data^^/billing period
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Aussie Broadband Unlimited Superfast (NBN 250) and Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power House

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $149 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Kogan Unlimited Superfast (NBN 250) and Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Kogan NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $116.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $128.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $128.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Kogan Logo

Diamond Unlimited

  • Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront
  • Special offer: $134.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn.

min. cost $148.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $148.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra Superfast (NBN 25) & Ultrafast (NBN 1000) Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Ultrafast NBN

  • Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)
  • Typical evening speed: 250Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Redeem by 18/01/2021
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $4,419 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $180Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Melbourne city skyline at night

Powershop activates Curb Your Power program to help energy customers save

October 29th 2020

October prepaid offers: Get 55GB for $18 and more cheap deals

How to watch the Champions League in Australia
Advertisement