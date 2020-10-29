We’ve known for some months now that the NBN Co will be providing a systemic fibre extension for selected households, upgrading bandwidth capacities and speed potential with an additional visit from technicians. This week, the locations of the first 100,000 buildings to receive a fibre upgrade were confirmed, in the first step of a $4.5 billion plan to bring better speeds to 625,000 addresses across the country.
The 100,000 properties scheduled to be getting upgrades are part of already existing Fibre to the Node connections, the slowest wired connection type, in local areas. The fibre extension is happening in parts of NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, with NBN co speaking to ISPs before finalising its 2021 rollout plans.
The 100,000 properties on the initial upgrade plan exist in the following suburbs and towns:
- Belmont North, NSW
- Charlestown, NSW
- Toronto, NSW
- Carramar, NSW
- Castle Hill, NSW
- Holsworthy, NSW
- Liverpool, NSW
- Wetherill Park, NSW
- Lyndhurst, VIC
- NarreWarren, VIC
- Acacia Ridge, QLD
- Browns Plains, QLD
- Eight Mile Plains, QLD
- Oxenford, QLD
- Osborne, SA
- Cannington, WA
- Double View, WA
Included properties will receive an upgrade to Fibre to the Premises technology, which will lead to a boost in performance and speeds when compared to Fibre to the Node. Overall, NBN Co is aiming to have 2 million premises on a faster connection by the end of 2023.
News for HFC NBN Customers
NBN Co has also been working hard on improving the speeds of customers on Hybrid Fibre Coaxial connections (HFC), trying to get up to 25% of customers on connections that can handle ultrafast speeds (currently, only 7% of HFC connections can). NBN Co predicts that by June 2021, over two-thirds of existing HFC customers will be able to access NBN 1000 speeds, which can achieve speeds of 500Mbps to up to 1Gbps.
“More than 72 per cent of our fixed line network is already capable of supporting wholesale download speeds of 100Mbps or faster,” said Stephen Rue, the NBN Co Chief Executive Officer.
“Throughout 2020, as people have worked, studied and increasingly entertained themselves at home, approximately 55,000 customers have chosen to upgrade via their internet provider to plans offering download speeds of around 100Mbps or better.”
