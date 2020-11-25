ALDI is selling a $99 De’Longhi espresso machine in Black Friday sales!

ALDI is ‘sleighing’ Black Friday deals early this year, spreading festive cheer with discounts on hot-ticket items like a De’Longhi espresso machine and a 3-in-1 Samsung microwave which are now available instore (from Wednesday, November 25).

There are even Calvin Klein undies up for grabs in the middle aisle if you’re looking for a cheeky stocking filler. Deals available start from just $0.99 for children’s picture books and reach up to $599 for a 65-inch smart TV or a portable fridge-freezer.

Here are some standout Black Friday deals available from ALDI this week:

 

Tefal handheld garment steamer

Tefal Handheld Garment Steamer ─ $59.99*

This Tefal handheld garment steamer might be useful for fixing fashion emergencies, delivering 1100W worth of power and a 45-second heat-up time. It also comes with a removable 150ml water tank and a base. Tefal’s handheld garment steamers typically cost between $129 and $400. The Tefal appliance will also include a few accessories including:

  • Fabric brush: use for heavy fabrics
  • Steam bonnet: use for delicates
  • Door hook

DeLonghi espresso pump machine

De’Longhi Espresso Pump Machine ─ $99.99*

Calling all coffee fiends! This De’Longhi espresso pump machine has a 15-bar pressure pump and comes with a cappuccino system, plus a nozzle that can rotate 360° for flexibility. You’ll also get three filters to create one or two cups of coffee, as well as other hot beverages using ESE pods. Other features to expect include:

  • Filter holder and tamper
  • Auto-off function after nine minutes
  • Removable water tank with visible water level
  • Two-year warranty

De’Longhi’s popular range of coffee machines will usually set you back between $160 and $3,200.

Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone

Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone (16GB) ─ $129*

If you need an affordable phone, the Nokia C3 unlocked smartphone is up for grabs in ALDI’s Black Friday sale. It comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. Other features include:

  • Android 10
  • Octa-core processor
  • HDR photos and full HD videos

Samsung 3-in-1 microwave

Samsung 3-in-1 Convection Microwave with Grill ─ $179*

ALDI is known for bringing budget-friendly dupes of big-name products, but this Black Friday sale will see the German supermarket bring out the big guns ─ Samsung. This Samsung 3-in-1 convection microwave with grill provides 1200W worth of power for its microwave and grill, and up to 1800W for its convection function. It boasts a ceramic enamel interior that’s said to be antibacterial as well as scratch and rust-resistant coating. There are also four auto power options, plus programs such as Keep Warm and Power Defrost. Other features include:

  • Round grill rack
  • Triple Distribution System: heats food evenly by using an aperture antenna and two extra antennas to distribute waves more widely throughout the microwave
  • Turntable
  • Child lock
  • Two-year warranty

ALDI 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV

65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV ─ $599*

ALDI’s range of TVs is returning to the shelves as part of its Black Friday sale, with this 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV now available for just under $600. It comes with many of the same pre-installed apps included in other smart televisions, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids and Facebook. Other features to expect include:

  • Record live TV
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • One-year warranty

ALDI Wireless HD Security System

Wireless HD Security System ─ $299*

You can make sure the only house intruder is Santa, with this wireless security system on sale for $299. It provides instant alerts, plus a 110° viewing angle, night vision, and two-way audio. Other features include:

  • Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Cocoon Connect
  • Siren alarm
  • 5000mAh rechargeable battery

What’s included in ALDI’s Black Friday sale?

Here are several Black Friday deals you can expect at ALDI:

ALDI gaming chair

  • Children’s picture books: $0.99*
  • Bodum Pavina Outdoor Double Wall Tumblers (2pk): $9.99*
  • Vivitar Action Activity Tracker: $12.99*
  • Tefal So Generous Non-Stick Frypan (26cm): $29.99*
  • Uniden UHF Handled Radio (3pk): $49.99*
  • Tefal Handheld Garment Steamer: $59.99*
  • De’Longhi Argento 1.5L Kettle: $59.99*
  • Cygnett Charge-Up Ultra Pro Power Bank: $69.99*
  • De’Longhi Argento 4-Slice Toaster: $79.99*
  • De’Longhi Espresso Pump Machine: $99.99*
  • Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone (16GB): $129*
  • Gaming Chair: $149*
  • Samsung 3-in-1 Convection Microwave with Grill: $179*
  • Portable Party Speaker with Bluetooth: $199*
  • Wireless HD Security System: $299*
  • 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV: $599*
  • WAECO 48L Portable Fridge Freezer: $599*

Picture credits: Anystock/Shutterstock.com.

