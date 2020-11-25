ALDI is ‘sleighing’ Black Friday deals early this year, spreading festive cheer with discounts on hot-ticket items like a De’Longhi espresso machine and a 3-in-1 Samsung microwave which are now available instore (from Wednesday, November 25).

There are even Calvin Klein undies up for grabs in the middle aisle if you’re looking for a cheeky stocking filler. Deals available start from just $0.99 for children’s picture books and reach up to $599 for a 65-inch smart TV or a portable fridge-freezer.

Here are some standout Black Friday deals available from ALDI this week:

Tefal Handheld Garment Steamer ─ $59.99*

This Tefal handheld garment steamer might be useful for fixing fashion emergencies, delivering 1100W worth of power and a 45-second heat-up time. It also comes with a removable 150ml water tank and a base. Tefal’s handheld garment steamers typically cost between $129 and $400. The Tefal appliance will also include a few accessories including:

Fabric brush: use for heavy fabrics

Steam bonnet: use for delicates

Door hook

De’Longhi Espresso Pump Machine ─ $99.99*

Calling all coffee fiends! This De’Longhi espresso pump machine has a 15-bar pressure pump and comes with a cappuccino system, plus a nozzle that can rotate 360° for flexibility. You’ll also get three filters to create one or two cups of coffee, as well as other hot beverages using ESE pods. Other features to expect include:

Filter holder and tamper

Auto-off function after nine minutes

Removable water tank with visible water level

Two-year warranty

De’Longhi’s popular range of coffee machines will usually set you back between $160 and $3,200.

Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone (16GB) ─ $129*

If you need an affordable phone, the Nokia C3 unlocked smartphone is up for grabs in ALDI’s Black Friday sale. It comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. Other features include:

Android 10

Octa-core processor

HDR photos and full HD videos

Samsung 3-in-1 Convection Microwave with Grill ─ $179*

ALDI is known for bringing budget-friendly dupes of big-name products, but this Black Friday sale will see the German supermarket bring out the big guns ─ Samsung. This Samsung 3-in-1 convection microwave with grill provides 1200W worth of power for its microwave and grill, and up to 1800W for its convection function. It boasts a ceramic enamel interior that’s said to be antibacterial as well as scratch and rust-resistant coating. There are also four auto power options, plus programs such as Keep Warm and Power Defrost. Other features include:

Round grill rack

Triple Distribution System: heats food evenly by using an aperture antenna and two extra antennas to distribute waves more widely throughout the microwave

Turntable

Child lock

Two-year warranty

65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV ─ $599*

ALDI’s range of TVs is returning to the shelves as part of its Black Friday sale, with this 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV now available for just under $600. It comes with many of the same pre-installed apps included in other smart televisions, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids and Facebook. Other features to expect include:

Record live TV

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

One-year warranty

Wireless HD Security System ─ $299*

You can make sure the only house intruder is Santa, with this wireless security system on sale for $299. It provides instant alerts, plus a 110° viewing angle, night vision, and two-way audio. Other features include:

Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Cocoon Connect

Siren alarm

5000mAh rechargeable battery

What’s included in ALDI’s Black Friday sale?

Here are several Black Friday deals you can expect at ALDI:

