ALDI is ‘sleighing’ Black Friday deals early this year, spreading festive cheer with discounts on hot-ticket items like a De’Longhi espresso machine and a 3-in-1 Samsung microwave which are now available instore (from Wednesday, November 25).
There are even Calvin Klein undies up for grabs in the middle aisle if you’re looking for a cheeky stocking filler. Deals available start from just $0.99 for children’s picture books and reach up to $599 for a 65-inch smart TV or a portable fridge-freezer.
Here are some standout Black Friday deals available from ALDI this week:
Tefal Handheld Garment Steamer ─ $59.99*
This Tefal handheld garment steamer might be useful for fixing fashion emergencies, delivering 1100W worth of power and a 45-second heat-up time. It also comes with a removable 150ml water tank and a base. Tefal’s handheld garment steamers typically cost between $129 and $400. The Tefal appliance will also include a few accessories including:
- Fabric brush: use for heavy fabrics
- Steam bonnet: use for delicates
- Door hook
De’Longhi Espresso Pump Machine ─ $99.99*
Calling all coffee fiends! This De’Longhi espresso pump machine has a 15-bar pressure pump and comes with a cappuccino system, plus a nozzle that can rotate 360° for flexibility. You’ll also get three filters to create one or two cups of coffee, as well as other hot beverages using ESE pods. Other features to expect include:
- Filter holder and tamper
- Auto-off function after nine minutes
- Removable water tank with visible water level
- Two-year warranty
De’Longhi’s popular range of coffee machines will usually set you back between $160 and $3,200.
Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone (16GB) ─ $129*
If you need an affordable phone, the Nokia C3 unlocked smartphone is up for grabs in ALDI’s Black Friday sale. It comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. Other features include:
- Android 10
- Octa-core processor
- HDR photos and full HD videos
Samsung 3-in-1 Convection Microwave with Grill ─ $179*
ALDI is known for bringing budget-friendly dupes of big-name products, but this Black Friday sale will see the German supermarket bring out the big guns ─ Samsung. This Samsung 3-in-1 convection microwave with grill provides 1200W worth of power for its microwave and grill, and up to 1800W for its convection function. It boasts a ceramic enamel interior that’s said to be antibacterial as well as scratch and rust-resistant coating. There are also four auto power options, plus programs such as Keep Warm and Power Defrost. Other features include:
- Round grill rack
- Triple Distribution System: heats food evenly by using an aperture antenna and two extra antennas to distribute waves more widely throughout the microwave
- Turntable
- Child lock
- Two-year warranty
65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV ─ $599*
ALDI’s range of TVs is returning to the shelves as part of its Black Friday sale, with this 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV now available for just under $600. It comes with many of the same pre-installed apps included in other smart televisions, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids and Facebook. Other features to expect include:
- Record live TV
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- One-year warranty
Wireless HD Security System ─ $299*
You can make sure the only house intruder is Santa, with this wireless security system on sale for $299. It provides instant alerts, plus a 110° viewing angle, night vision, and two-way audio. Other features include:
- Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Cocoon Connect
- Siren alarm
- 5000mAh rechargeable battery
What’s included in ALDI’s Black Friday sale?
Here are several Black Friday deals you can expect at ALDI:
- Children’s picture books: $0.99*
- Bodum Pavina Outdoor Double Wall Tumblers (2pk): $9.99*
- Vivitar Action Activity Tracker: $12.99*
- Tefal So Generous Non-Stick Frypan (26cm): $29.99*
- Uniden UHF Handled Radio (3pk): $49.99*
- Tefal Handheld Garment Steamer: $59.99*
- De’Longhi Argento 1.5L Kettle: $59.99*
- Cygnett Charge-Up Ultra Pro Power Bank: $69.99*
- De’Longhi Argento 4-Slice Toaster: $79.99*
- De’Longhi Espresso Pump Machine: $99.99*
- Nokia C3 Unlocked Smartphone (16GB): $129*
- Gaming Chair: $149*
- Samsung 3-in-1 Convection Microwave with Grill: $179*
- Portable Party Speaker with Bluetooth: $199*
- Wireless HD Security System: $299*
- 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV: $599*
- WAECO 48L Portable Fridge Freezer: $599*
Picture credits: Anystock/Shutterstock.com.
