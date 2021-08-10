Bright Spark Power launches Aussie-first electric vehicle bundle

Advertisement

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in New South Wales and south-east Queensland could soon have access to cheaper, simpler at-home vehicle charging thanks to Bright Spark Power’s new bundled deal.

The energy retailer’s latest promotion aims to take the hassle out of owning an EV by offering to install an at-home charging station and providing access to cheaper usage rates via a time-of-use electricity tariff for EV owners.

Unlike other EV plans that only offer a range of options around charging fees, such as dedicated tariffs and free charging days, Bright Spark Power’s bundle takes it a step further by offering drivers assistance with the installation of their chargers – a process that is often quite fiddley and can be expensive.

With this bundle, drivers who sign-up to the ‘Aussie Car + Home’ electricity plan, will also have the home installation of an EV charger, whether pre-purchased by the driver or purchased from Bright Spark Power, taken care of by one of the team’s licensed electricians. Prices for installation start at $999.

Arran Coughlan, Bright Spark Power’s founder and CEO, said his company’s goal was to keep developing energy products that met consumers’ needs in emerging areas such as EV charging.

“To us, it is about taking the stress and complexity out of charging your electric vehicle at home, and doing it in a way that’s better for the environment and for your wallet,” he said. “We solve the problem of having an electrician show up to quote a job they are not familiar with, don’t want to do, or want to charge you the earth for.”

The energy retailer claims its team is qualified to install charging stations in any home, including where there is allocated parking within an apartment complex, as long as the correct permissions have been granted.

“Our team are trained to install our economical electric car charging solution, work out the best path for cables and wiring from the charger to your meter – whether your meter is nine floors away from your car space in apartment or just a few meters in a typical home garage,” Mr Coughlan said.

Installation of any further equipment, such as smart meters, needed on site to access the full benefits on its EV electricity plan, Aussie Car + Home, can also be undertaken by the provider, Mr Coughlan added.

The Aussie Car + Home plan is a 12-month, fixed rate energy plan that offers an extended off-peak period of cheaper supply charges to help lower the cost of at-home charging. Depending on location, the off-peak period on this plan is typically between 8pm and 4pm on weekdays and all day on weekends. The cheaper rates sit between 16c-17c per kilo-watt hour (kWh), while the peak rates sit at about 30c/kWh on this offer.

Mr Coughlan said that the off-peak period on the Aussie Car + Home plan coincided with the peak times of renewable energy generation on each distribution network, allowing customers access to cleaner energy during this time.

The Aussie Car + Home plan and in-home EV charger installation bundle is only available to customers in New South Wales and south-east Queensland. The final price of the in-home EV charger installation will vary depending on the residential situation.

The Aussie Car + Home plan requires residents to own both a smart meter and electric vehicle to be eligible.

Bright Spark Power Plans

Our database doesn’t currently show time-of-use tariffs, so we’re unable to provide estimated pricing for the Aussie Car + Home plan in NSW and SEQ. For a full price breakdown on this offer, it’s best to head to Bright Spark Power’s website.

We do, however, have the prices for its flagship offer, Aussie Flat Rate, below.

NSW

QLD Here are the Bright Spark Power plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Bright Spark Power plans on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Who is Bright Spark Power?

Established in mid-2020, Bright Spark Power is a small, Australian-owned-and-operated energy retailer across NSW and SEQ that promises a straightforward and sustainable energy approach.

Bright Spark Power offers only two plans, both of which offer fixed rates for 12 months and claim to ensure customers will pay the cheapest rate. The retailer also aims to provide more sustainable electricity, with plans to build towards more greener practices over the next 10 years.



Image credit: Suwin/Shutterstock.com