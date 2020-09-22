Advertisement

Fire up your engines, RACT has partnered with 1st Energy to bring Tassie households a deal that’ll be hard to drive past.

The energy challenger is offering those in the southernmost state a bonus discount on their electricity bills when signing up to an exclusive deal in partnership with the motoring club.

So what’s the deal? Well, the RACT Saver’s big pull is that it comes with a 6% pay on time discount. This is applied on usage charges only, and you’ll have to pay your bill in full, by 5pm on the due date to receive the discount.

1st Energy Executive Director, Adam Landry, explained that the affiliation aims to build trust for the brand in Tasmania and bring extra value for customers who shop around.

“As the first mass market retail competitor to enter the Tasmanian market we at 1st Energy recognised early that there would be huge benefit to partnering with a trusted Tasmanian company,” he said.

“RACT is one of the largest and most trusted brands in Tasmania and are always looking for ways to offer increased value to their members so it was perfect timing to help 1st Energy build brand awareness whilst helping RACT members reduce their energy costs.”

The RACT Saver plan has a benefit period of 12 months and no lock-in contracts or exit fees. Customers will have to quote their membership number at the time of signing up.

For those that aren’t a member, Mr Landry said: “Non RACT members can easily reduce their energy bills by signing up to one of our three products on offer,” by which he’s referring to the 1st Saver, 1st Plus and 1st Solar Bonus. The first comes with a 5% pay on time discount, the second a $100 credit applied over a year, and the third an extra 5c/kWh on your feed-in tariff.

Is this really a good deal?

For decades, the only energy provider Tasmanians had as an option was Aurora Energy. That changed in early 2019 when 1st Energy entered the market, bringing with it some interesting deals that were completely new to the region.

As mentioned, 1st Energy has various pay on time discounts on offer, as well as a bill credit option. Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, points out that while these deals will no doubt be welcomed by many Tasmanian households, it may not always be obvious which holds the most value.

“In a market like Tasmania, with such little retail competition, any discount is better than none, and the extra percent off for RACT members shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“That being said, it’s important to be wary that pay on time discounts are not applied unless you do exactly that – pay on time – and if you don’t meet the condition then you’ll be left paying what you would have with Aurora anyway.

“However, without exit fees on the RACT plan, there’s really not much for Tasmanians looking to save a bit of cash to lose.”

Image credit: Suthikait Teerawattanaphan/shutterstock.com