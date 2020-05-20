The best Click Frenzy phone accessory deals

Click Frenzy is on! Right up until midnight AEST on Thursday, May 21st, 2020, there’s going to be heaps of great savings to be had on the Click Frenzy website through online retailers and providers.

One thing to keep an eye on is phone accessories. This year there’s plenty of great phone accessories to grab from sellers such as Mydeal, Smooth Sales, ALL DOCK, iCoverLover and iStrap – things ranging from phone cases all the way to smart watch bands. Let’s jump right into it.

Mydeal Phone Accessories

On top of offering straight-up refurbished and used demo phones, Mydeal has a bunch of really great phone accessories for you to check out, including Beats headphones and wireless charging stations. You can save up to 82%! Here’s some of their deals:

Catzon Q12 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Bracket: $96.80 $58.48

$58.48 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Regular Gloss Black: $399 $215.46

$215.46 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Decade Collection: $375.65 $225.49

$225.49 Catzon 5-Port USB Wireless Charging Dock Station: $165 $89.98

Smooth Sales

Smooth Sales is offering up a bunch of awesome phone accessories for this year’s Click Frenzy sale. You can grab heaps of things, like phone cables and camera accessories, and save up to 80%! Here’s some highlights:

Cygnet GoCapture 140° Wide Angle Lens For Smartphones: $36.95 $4.95

$4.95 Cygnett Bike Mount for iPhones: $88.95 $29.95

$29.95 Cygnett Power Mini 36W USB-C Car Charger: $45 $9.95

$9.95 Cygnett Magmount QI Wireless Car Charger and Mount: $89 $49.05

ALL DOCK

All Dock is offering 20% off all docking stations, which is awesome if you’re wanting to get among wireless charging. Here’s some of what you can get:

ALLDOCK Wireless Charging Stands (Black and White): $169 $135.20 (Use “CLICKMAYHEM20” code at the checkout)

$135.20 (Use “CLICKMAYHEM20” code at the checkout) LuxeTech Wireless Pad in Bamboo or Walnut: $49.95 $39.96 (Use “CLICKWIRELESS2020” code at the checkout)

iCoverLover

iCoverLover is running some awesome sales right now for their iCoverLover brand accessories, including cases for the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 series. You can save 20% on all iCoverLover branded items when you use the code iCLCF20 at the checkout. Here’s some of the highlights:

Black iPhone 11 & XR Full Edge to Edge 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector: $18.99 $15.19

$15.19 iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max Case iCoverLover Genuine Cow Leather Protective Wallet Case: $43.99 $35.12

$35.12 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Case iCoverLover Black Vertical Flip Genuine Leather: $29.99 $23.99

$23.99 Samsung Galaxy S10 Case Black iCoverLover Genuine Cow Leather Wallet: $43.99 $35.12

iStrap

If you’re looking to make your Apple Watch look extra snazzy, you can use the code CLICKFRENZY at the checkout across the entire iStrap store to get 20% off, on top of some already very nice discounts. Here’s some highlights:

Black Classic Leather Buckle for Apple Watch: $229 $59

$59 Anthracite/Black Sport Band Active for Apple Watch: $79 $29

$29 Alaskan Blue Sport Band for Apple Watch: $79 $19

$19 Black Sport Loop for Apple Watch: $79 $39

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEST) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.